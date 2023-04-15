My Pixel 7 Pro broke in a few weeks and Google won’t fix it.





In late 2022, Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices revealed a serious design flaw that impressed reviewers. Users complained on social media that the glass protecting the camera had mysteriously shattered. Several affected customers have confirmed disturbing trends. While some users were able to claim the warranty or get their phone replaced, others were stuck with broken devices and had no recourse.

Shattered dreams: Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro design flaws and unfair after-sales service

For example, Guillaume Assier had a good experience with Google customer support. My new phone had no visible damage, but the back glass on the right camera lens broke for no reason. ” Unfortunately, this was not the case for everyone.

Emmanuelle Varron, who bought her Pixel 7 Pro in November 2022, had a different story. “I bought the phone mainly for the camera because I like taking pictures in museums and other places. I noticed it gets blurry.I looked at the phone and saw that the telephoto lens was cracked.But I don’t know how it got there.I always use a case and a screen protector. and my phone is always in great shape.”

Emmanuelle contacted her phone company, Bouygues, and was told the phone was still under warranty and could be repaired at a shop. But when she went to the store, she was told they couldn’t fix the problem because they didn’t have the tools she needed.She then contacted her Google via her Twitter, I was told her problem was not covered under warranty. 10 days later she was informed that they would not refund her phone bill. This damaged the device and tarnished my impression of Google’s after-sales service.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro design flaw behind camera shattered glass

It’s unclear why some users were able to claim warranty or have their phones replaced. If this is a manufacturing defect, Google will be held responsible and obligated to perform its warranty to all affected customers. If you believe that the user has misused the product in any way, you must provide a clear explanation and evidence to support your claim. Failure to do so will only damage your reputation and discourage potential customers from purchasing your product.

Frandroid has reached out to Google for comment, but has yet to receive a response. If we hear back from them, we will update this article.

Problems with Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices aren’t just inconveniences for customers. Concerns have also been raised about the quality control and testing processes Google has in place for its products. What other problems could be lurking in a device if such a serious design flaw could go unnoticed? Consumers deserve confidence in the products they buy. , Google must take steps to regain that trust. This includes more than just addressing current issues with Pixel devices. However, we will continue to implement stricter quality control measures.

In conclusion, due to a design flaw in Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices, many customers had their camera glass shattered and didn’t get a clear solution from Google’s after-sales service. Some were able to claim their warranty or get their phones replaced, while others left their devices damaged and left a bad impression of the company. of customers must provide fair and transparent solutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2023/04/15/pixel-7-pro-breaks-after-few-weeks-and-google-wont-fix-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related