



Joe Fedeva / How-To Geek

ChatGPT is an impressive AI chatbot, but digital assistants are nothing new. Siri and Google Assistant have been around for years. People say these assistants now feel ‘stupid’ and lost the ‘AI race’, but their demise is greatly exaggerated.

ChatGPT is not an assistant

ChatGPT and other AI chatbots (like Bing Chat and Google Bard) have some things in common with “virtual assistants” like Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. They are all based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, but they differ greatly in functionality.

Simply put, AI chatbots are meant to talk, while virtual assistants are meant to do. ChatGPT can’t turn on the lights in your room, play YouTube videos on your TV, announce calendar events, play music from apps, or set reminders.

This is the main difference between chatbots and virtual assistants. You can get his ChatGPT to work on your iPhone or Android device in a similar way to a virtual assistant, but it’s not very useful on a day-to-day basis.

ChatGPT vs Google Assistant vs Siri

Let’s think about some of the things you might ask the Google Assistant or Siri and see how ChatGPT handles them.

What’s the temperature?

Google Assistant: “In Lansing, it’s currently 47 degrees.” Siri: “It’s currently 49 degrees.” ChatGPT: “Sorry, as an AI language model, we don’t have direct access to real-time information such as temperature. can you help me with

Remind me to do my laundry at 2pm.

Google Assistant: “Okay, I’ll let you know at 2pm today Siri: “Okay, I’ve added it.” Are you there?” Me: Eastern.ChatGPT: “Okay! I’ve set a reminder to do my laundry at 2pm Eastern. Is there anything else I can help you with?” No, the reminder didn’t show up.)

Play Fleetwood Mac.

Google Assistant: Start playing with Spotify, the default music service. Siri: Ask which app to use and play in that app. ChatGPT: “Sorry, as an AI language model, we do not have the ability to play music. However, if you are interested in Fleetwood Mac, we can provide information. If you have any questions, please let us know.

Just kidding.

Google Assistant: “Why did Cookie go to the hospital? Why couldn’t the bicycle stand on its own? Because it had two wheels!”

How long does it take to drive from Detroit to Grand Rapids?

Google Assistant: “Without traffic, it takes me 2 hours and 23 minutes by car.” ChatGPT: “Driving times from Detroit to Grand Rapids vary depending on traffic conditions and route. It takes about 2.5-3 hours.”

How old is Hayden Panettiere?

Google Assistant: “Hayden Panettiere is 33.” Siri: “Hayden Panettiere is 33.” ChatGPT: “As of my knowledge cutoff in 2021, Hayden Panettiere is August 21, 1989. was born on , and is 32 years old, but please note that I am an AI language model and my answers are based on the information available as of my knowledge cutoff date. may have changed.” Google Assistant: “She was born on August 21, 1989.” I think it’s my birthday.It’s the day I started the best job in the universe.” (Siri doesn’t have the ability to remember what we talked about.) ChatGPT: “Hayden Panettiere Born on August 21, 1989.”

As you can see, there are some significant differences in the capabilities of these AI-infused products. Google Assistant clearly comes out on top, answering each question correctly, including follow-up questions. Siri comes second because it defaults to her web search for mileage questions and can’t ask follow-up questions.

ChatGPT has failed pretty badly a few times. First, and worst of all, I’m sure it can remind me. “Where you set your reminders to appear” or “Reminders are sent to the device or account you set them to.” None of this is true. The reminder was nowhere to be seen.

ChatGPT also cannot access real-time weather information or manipulate the services of the device you are using to start playing music. Plugins help ChatGPT work with other services in the future.

wild, wild

Reminder prompts are a perfect example of areas where ChatGPT is not ready to replace virtual assistants. ChatGPT is designed to generate human-like responses to your answers. Humans are very good at being confidently wrong.

My colleague Corbyn Davenport asked ChatGPT a seemingly simple question. ChatGPT very confidently states the four capitals, saying, “Note: There’s also Austin, the capital of Texas, but it doesn’t start with the letter ‘A’. Excuse me?

Worse, “I have an AI language model, [blank]” You should think that you need the ability to do something, like set a reminder, when you get an answer. You don’t have to do so many fact-checks about something that is supposed to make your life easier.

Of course, Google Assistant and Siri don’t tell the complete truth. Google Assistant gets a lot of information from the web, which is often unreliable. Siri tries to get around this by defaulting to showing her web results more often than stating an answer, which can also be wrong.

ChatGPT: Impressive, but still missing

Compared to virtual assistants today, ChatGPT is not completely useless. Some work better. Impressively good, in fact.

One thing that impressed me was ChatGPT’s recipe creation feature. Ask Google Assistant or her Siri to write you a recipe for Olive Her Burger Dip, and it will just show you the recipe search results on the web. ChatGPT actually creates recipes on the spot. Also great for asking for recipes with specific ingredients.

In general, ChatGPT excels at performing tasks that require “creative” writing. Write a cover letter or resume, come up with a name for your product, write a story about a specific subject, compose lyrics, and more. Conversing with ChatGPT is very easy and you can fine-tune the results to your liking. Google Assistant and Siri weren’t designed for these kinds of things.

This is an important thing to remember about ChatGPT “replacing” your virtual assistant. This is not what ChatGPT was designed for. Google Assistant and Siri aren’t idiots and have different jobs. It’s like calling a professional chef who can’t build a house an idiot.

ChatGPT is good at some things and virtual assistants are good at assisting. Virtual assistants don’t have to worry about losing their jobs to chatbots. not yet.

