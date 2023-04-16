Company launches tech health innovation hub





AstraZeneca has launched the Africa Health Innovation Hub, which aims to use science and technology to improve healthcare access on the African continent.

The hub will incorporate new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and focus on education, early diagnosis, technology and data generation, according to the company.

The Africa Health Innovation Hub says it is part of the A. Catalyst Network, a connected array of over 20 hubs around the world.

The hub has announced partnerships with Tricog Health in Kenya and Medsol AI in South Africa.

In a statement, Gagan Singh, Country President, African Cluster, AstraZeneca, said: , regardless of where they live.

The launch of the Africa Health Innovation Hub is an important step in our goal to unlock digital transformation and innovation in health across the African continent, paving the way for patient-centric digital health solutions that leave no one behind.

By working with partners across the continent, we develop local talent and make quality health care more accessible to all.

Dr. Kathryn Malherbe, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of MedSol AI Solutions, added that Medsol AI is excited to lead one of the first projects in the Africa Innovation Hub with the support of AstraZeneca. rice field.

Breast cancer is a devastating disease, and many women in our community only receive a late-stage diagnosis.The Melusi Breast AI project leverages technology and innovation to enable early diagnostic detection in local clinics. It can improve rates and patient outcomes and ultimately save lives.

The company believes the Hub will invest in local talent development, facilitate policy change in cancer screening, close healthcare access gaps, and improve the quality of life for patients on the continent, especially in rural and underserved areas. said to improve

