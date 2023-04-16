Google Bard: Everything you need to know about Google’s AI efforts





Google Bard is a generative AI chatbot based on Google’s Language Model for Conversational Applications (LaMDA) that, according to Sundar Pichai, “combines the broad knowledge of the world with the power, intelligence and creativity of large language models. Designed to combine.”

Google Bard has so far been overshadowed by Microsoft’s ChatGPT, despite the fact that Google Search is the world’s most popular source of information. Is this simply because ChatGPT is designed to be more conversational and creative, or is it more widely available through Bing? Is there a reason you got off to a rocky start?

You can sign up now for the Google Bard Waiting List (opens in new tab). The latest check only took about an hour to get off the waiting list, so you don’t have to wait long. While you wait, here’s everything you need to know about Google Bard, how it works, what’s next, and how it compares to ChatGPT.

Google Bard, Summary

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick/Android Central)

Here’s how Google Bard described himself when asked.

“I am a language model at scale, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot. It is trained to be informative and inclusive. It can interact and generate human-like text with a wide range of prompts and questions, such as providing factual topic summaries or creating stories.”

Like most of Google’s AI efforts, it’s built from Google’s open-source “Transformer” machine learning model. The model gets smarter by reading trillions of words from all publicly available sources and uses them to mimic human reactions.

As a side note, the language model GPT-3 used the Transformer learning model. It may sound familiar, but it’s because ChatGPT uses the GPT-3.5 version that was spun off in the current iteration.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich/Android Central)

Both models gather information from the same sources, basically everything available on the Internet. The difference is how you process that information and how exactly you interpret and repackage it.

For Google, they recently applied the PaLM language model to Bard to better understand the logical or mathematical problems posed to Bard. The goal is to allow the bard to “understand” the question rather than simply using his SEO to generate likely answers, but we’re still a long way from that level of sophistication. I have.

We have a guide on how to get started with a chatbot using Google Bard. Once you sign up, just ask a question or tell it to generate an essay or story and it will be created for you.

At that point, click the like or dislike button to provide feedback, “See more drafts” to see other potential responses to the prompt, or “Search Google” to find to see more possible responses. Questions beyond AI aggregation.

Where can I use Google Bard?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich/Android Central)

Google Bard doesn’t have a mobile app. Just visit bard.google.com, add them to the waitlist in Gmail, and wait for approval.

Originally only available to Pixel Superfans, Google One subscribers climbed high on the waiting list. But now that Bard is more widely deployed, most people should have immediate access.

Accessible from any phone, tablet, or laptop web browser via text questions or text-to-speech using the device’s microphone. What you can’t do (yet) is access it on your smartwatch, but you can access ChatGPT on your WearOS watch. ChatGPT is also used in various apps as an informational plugin, a service not yet offered by Google.

I’m curious if Android 14 will include Bard as a Google Assistant upgrade. Perhaps more details will be revealed at Google I/O 2023 in May.

Google Bard controversy and credibility

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich/Android Central)

As for Bard in particular, he was notorious for giving incorrect answers during the public outing, causing the stock price to plummet and convincing many, including Google employees, that Google Bard had been rushed out. As posted on Google’s internal forums:

“Dear Thunder, the launch and layoffs of Bard were rushed, botched and short-sighted. Get back to the long-term outlook.”

Google didn’t heed this advice. Google Bard’s rollout is slower than ChatGPT (which is built directly into Bing Search), but Google plans to insert Bard into Google Search at some point in the future. We are also integrating various AI departments to grow Bard into a ChatGPT competitor.

Another point of contention is that former Google engineer Jacob Devlin claimed that Google trained Bard on ShareGPT, a forum for posting AI responses. Insiders claimed that Google stopped doing this only when Devlin criticized the practice.

Google itself states that “Bard was not trained on data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT”, so I’m not sure if this is true.

The final point of contention — plagiarism of content without proper sources — applies to any AI bot. Bard and ChatGPT are designed to have conversations, and no one is likely to say, “Y is true, as I learned on her website at X.” However, this means that the data generated by websites is collected by bots and repackaged for users without linking to those sites or compensation.

Google Bard vs ChatGPT

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich/Android Central)

Comparing these two AI bots in the early days is kind of silly. You can’t predict which one will give you a better answer if you ask them. Because both are inconsistent. In general, neither can be said to be accurate unless you follow up by googling or bingeing yourself.

Google Bard pulls data from the most recent information available, but ChatGPT 3.5 was only trained on data up to 2021, so questions about current events may give inaccurate answers. The bard can’t always get the problem right, either.

In fact, AC’s Jerry Hildenbrand tested ChatGPT himself and found it to be “as bad as it sounds.” However, Google Bard is often considered inferior, not only because it’s not widely available and naturally available, but also because it’s less conversational. ChatGPT and Bing, on the other hand, sound more natural and confident, even if they’re wrong.

Google “deliberately limited” Byrd’s ability to remember and contextualize previous questions, so it feels more like a strict question-and-answer session than a conversation. increase. For example, when Bing AI declared love to his New York Times writer (opens in a new tab) and tried to disband his writer, a full-fledged you can have a conversation. marriage.

The latest version of ChatGPT is also designed for more advanced processes such as interpreting what is happening in an image or video and reacting accordingly. At the moment, you have to pay $20 per month for ChatGPT Plus to get the latest version of AI. At the moment, the latest version of Google Bard is completely free.

Despite Google’s software prowess and AI prowess, Google Bard has a lot to prove. Or maybe Google should have waited to launch before Microsoft and ChatGPT became completely synonymous with AI chatbots and Bard’s subsequent launch was doomed to failure. It’s hard to say.

But unless Google starts pushing Bard into Google searches on both Android phones and iPhones, Bard will naturally become searchable by non-technical people. But when they put his Bard in searches and the search results become more inaccurate, it undermines brand credibility and drives users to Bing.

It will be fascinating to see where this leads. Follow Bard’s Experimental Updates page to see what changes Google makes to AI bots. And we know Bard’s tech will make its way into other of his Google software and platforms. For example, Google plans to use Bard to improve Pixel Call Screening.

