Google I/O 2023: Date, How to Watch, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold





With Google I/O 2023 just around the corner, Google and Android fans around the world are no doubt interested in this year’s event itinerary. When it comes to hardware and software, Google’s annual developer conference is full of fun for everyone.

Thanks to a leak about the Google Pixel roadmap, we have a general idea of ​​what to expect at this year’s event. Read on for a roundup of what to watch at this year’s Google I/O and how to join us live to find out what’s coming next from Googleplex’s thoughts.

(Image credit: Google) Google I/O 2023 dates

This year’s Google I/O Developer Conference will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Google I/O is his one-day event where he gives keynotes on new products, technologies and services.

How to watch Google I/O 2023

The keynote will be held in Mountain View, CA to a limited audience, but will be live streamed worldwide through both YouTube and the Google I/O website.

The exact time of the keynote has not yet been revealed, but we will update this page as more information becomes available.

Google I/O 2023 Pixel 7a

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Smartprix)

One of the surest announcements at this year’s event is the Pixel 7a. The next addition to Google’s Pixel Series 7 lineup is set to launch in the coming months and will undoubtedly be one of the main achievements of the event.

While all the other products rumored to be on the Google I/O 2023 agenda have been flooded like crazy, the Pixel 7a, at least for now, has taken the brunt of the leaks. With Google I/O getting closer and closer, don’t be surprised if the Pixel 7a’s internals start trending on Twitter sometime next week.

Our guess is that the Pixel 7a could be looking to maintain its place among the most affordable phones on the market. Don’t expect any drastic changes from his Pixel 6a predecessor. The Pixel 7a is rumored to feature a 90Hz display with 2400 x 1080 resolution, 8GB of RAM and a new matte finish aperture visor. Other than this, the Pixel 7a will likely take cues from his Pixel 7, at least visually.

Google I/O 2023 Pixel Tablet

(Image credit: Google)

Google’s new tablet, which was previewed at Google I/O last year and showcased at the 2022 Made By Google event, looks poised to join the Pixel family of products. The Pixel Tablet is Google’s first venture back into the market after 2018’s rather underperforming Google Pixel Slate, and its receipt has pushed Google back to square one on how it wants to approach the tablet market in the future.

Google’s new approach is to take what people seem to love about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones and upscale it for modern tablet enthusiasts. Google itself says the tablet will “include all of your favorite Pixel phone features,” and while renderings of the device show it won’t carry over the design of the Pixel Series 7 phone, it will carry on similar hardware. increase.

The Pixel Tablet could feature a 10.95-inch LCD display alongside Google’s Tensor G2 SoC. Most other details are sketchy, but generally point to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Google has created a magnetic charging base that doubles as a home speaker like the Google Nest.

Not only is this a great way for a tablet to double as a smart home interface, but with Google Bard on the horizon, it could be an interesting interaction point for the all-new Google AI Assistant.

Google I/O 2023 Pixel Series 8 (Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro)

(Image credit: OnLeaks / mysmartprice)

Google’s next flagship mobile device is not expected to launch until the fall of 2023. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get a glimpse of both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at this year’s event.

As with last year’s proceedings, Google could give us its first look at its future smartphone range after showcasing the Pixel 7a. However, don’t expect too much information to be dropped at this point. Google will probably stick to covering the basics.

At best, we could be introduced to the Pixel 8’s smaller profile and changes to the Pixel’s core design, a quick word about Google’s Tensor G3 SoC, and how both phones will perform on Android 14. .

Google I/O 2023 Pixel Fold

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

While not much has been said officially about the Google Pixel Fold, rumors have been swirling online about everything from camera specs to price, release date and design.

Google’s long-awaited foldable has its roots back in 2019, and since then there’s been a constant stream of potential release dates that haven’t materialized. shows we’re headed for a 2023 release window, and solid, actionable information about the Pixel Fold is popping up online on a regular basis.

One of these leaks came from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who appeared to reveal a ton of information about the Pixel Fold’s camera specs in July 2022. Wojciechowski says Google’s foldable smartphones include “standard GN1 for main sensor, IMX363, IMX386 (Pixel 6 ultrawide) – his IMX355 (Pixel 6 front) listed as ‘FOLDED’. I made it clear that

A recent leak delved into the core specs of the device, pointing to two models with 7.69-inch folding screens, 5.79-inch cover displays, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB and 512GB of internal memory. Which chipset and OS the Fold will utilize will largely depend on when it becomes available.

The Pixel Fold is currently set to launch alongside the Pixel Tablet at some point in May 2023. If this proves accurate, we expect the Pixel Fold to boot on Google’s Tensor G2 SoC and run Android 13.

Google I/O 2023 Google Bard & AI

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

The rise of AI into the mainstream with ChatGPT and Bing may not have caught Google off guard, but its rapid adoption and growing interest of people online has led to California tech giants We decided to rush our own project, Google Bard.

After officially unveiling its chat-based search engine at a live event in Paris, Google gave some Pixel users access to a beta version of rival ChatGPT in March 2023. As more Android users try Bard, the service becomes available.

While it didn’t seem like it would take long to fix many of the software glitches, Bing AI expanded the limited preview to millions of users within a few weeks and received a positive response. You just tried to break up one happy marriage along the way.

Not all of the AI ​​focus is on Bard, and Google is currently developing a number of AI-powered tools. Expect everything from AI-assisted image creation and editing to AI integrated into Google Workspace in apps like Google Docs, Sheets, and Gmail.

Today’s best Google Pixel 7 deals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laptopmag.com/news/google-io-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related