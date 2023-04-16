Empowering India with science and technology through innovation and research, Rajnath Singh appeals to youth





Federal Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged young people to come up with new concepts to improve India’s technological capabilities and support the government’s efforts to make the country more secure, robust and independent. bottom.

Janardhan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeet (Deemed University) in Udaipur.

The Minister emphasized the need for scientific and technological excellence and the fact that the use of technology will increase in all industries in the coming years. He inspired young minds to come up with, develop, research and advance the field with new ideas in order to lift the country to new heights.

He cited the many measures taken to unlock the potential of young minds, including the National Education Policy 2020, which focuses on holistic education and places equal weight on knowledge and skills. , campaigns such as Ayushman Bharat and the Fit India movement, which aims to create a healthy, educated and skilled workforce.

The Defense Minister also emphasized the measures taken by the Ministry of Defense to encourage young people to contribute to national security.

He also listed initiatives taken to promote entrepreneurship among young people. He said a culture of venture capital funding has been developed for start-ups. This was important for holding hands in the early stages.

“The number of unicorns in this country has exceeded 100 since 1989 in just four to five years. It’s great evidence of,” he added.

Furthermore, Rajnath Singh urged children to give equal importance to learning about Indian customs, values ​​and culture, explaining that it is an important part of character building.

He encouraged his students to respect individuals who upheld moral principles in society, such as Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. According to him, these ideals would end a rapidly developing India.

Rajnath Singh commended Vidyapeeth for implementing a number of programs in the fields of education, literature, culture and history, while adapting to the changing trends of the times and adopting the latest technology.

The Minister of Defense also unveiled a statue of the famous Rajput warrior King Mewar Maharana Pratap on the university grounds. He argued that the installation of statues in schools would not only encourage the younger generation to support nation-building efforts through education, but would also instill patriotism and national pride in their hearts.

