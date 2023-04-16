You need to sync iPhone photos with Google, not just Apple Photos





Never worry about losing your precious memories thanks to backup services like iCloud. In the past, if you had to run into a burning house to save something, your photo album was rescued in a heartbeat right after it was all over. Today, thanks to Cloud (and perhaps common sense) And I’m avoiding risking my life. If you’re on one of Apple’s best iPhones with Apple Photos, you’ll probably agree, but if you want more than basic backups, adding Google Photos to your daily routine is highly recommended. To do.

You might think Apple’s ecosystem is great, but maybe that’s enough. Take a picture with your iPhone and it’ll show up anywhere, including your iPad, Mac Mini, and Apple TV. What more could you ask for? If you need to share a photo, you can do it from your own phone. If you want to share with another iPhone user, you can use AirDrop. It’s very simple.

You can even see the Apple Photo Gallery on the Teavie screen (Image credit: Future)

Still, every time I see iPhone users looking at their photo gallery, they ask me if I’m backing up to Google Photos. Most users have her Gmail account, but for the most part they didn’t care.

Here are some important reasons why you need Google for backing up your photos and the benefits they offer. Don’t stop using Apple Photos. No need to change anything. Adding Google to your photo backup gives you peace of mind in the long run. Easy to share, no matter which device you prefer. More powerful editing tools. Google’s image search also beats Apple’s. So you can easily find all the most important moments.

Similarities and differences between Apple and Google

Sign up for a free iCloud account and get 5 GB of storage spread across everything you store in the cloud. This includes not only photos, but iPhone and desktop Mac backups as well. If you rely on iCloud for backups, you may be paying a monthly or yearly fee for additional storage.

If you have a free Gmail account, Google offers pretty much the same functionality, but you start with 15 GB of storage shared between Gmail, Google Photos storage, and Google Drive. With Google, you get more storage initially, but if you upgrade to a 200 GB or 2 TB plan, you’ll pay the same price for both Google and Apple, depending on your region.

Pixel phones get special editing features in Google Photos (Image credit: Future)

If you’re using an iPhone or Mac desktop, your photos will not only appear in the Apple Photos app, but also from your web browser via iCloud.com. Photos app is a full-featured photo viewer and editor. The photo web interface is more limited. For example, if you want to edit a photo, even just cropping it to an Instagram-friendly square, you should use the app. This is not possible on the web.

There’s also the Google Photos app that you download to your iPhone, which includes some of Google’s best editing tools. The Google Photos app also acts as a pipe to sync your photos to Google’s cloud storage. I will explain the procedure later.

Unfortunately, the best Google photo magic like Magic Eraser is only available on Android, and the really cool machine learning tools like Photo Unblur are exclusive to the latest generation Google Pixel phones like the Pixel 7 Pro. The iPhone app continues to offer powerful and easy image editing.

Why use Google Photos with Apple

You may love your iPhone 14 Pro, Macbook Air, or fancy iPad 10.9 right now, but you never know how long your loyalty to Apple will last. Photos should last forever. If you rely entirely on Apple Photos, you’re relying on a single platform that notoriously doesn’t play well with other platforms. If you use Google, you will know that your photos will be available on any machine in the future.

It can happen to you! I have been an Apple user for a very long time. I had a Mac OS machine before it was called Mac OS (the first “Macintosh” was System 6, now it’s just “Mac”). I never thought I would be freed from my Mac.

Everything I had was backed up to iCloud and Time Machine drives. My music library is there, going back to the CDs I ripped for my iPod. Since I bought my Canon PowerShot S40, all my digital photos have been stored there. All documents and files reside on Mac-based storage.

This was the worst MacBook Pro keyboard I’ve ever had (Image credit: Future)

Then I suddenly left Apple. I was sick of my ill-behaved Macbook Pro and couldn’t afford to replace it. I tried relying on my iPhone as my primary iCloud portal, but my iTunes music was mostly gone. Only he is one platform, but everything is very complicated.

I signed up for Google Photos and started syncing so I always had access to my photos. Everything else had to wait until I bought a Mac Mini earlier this year and returned to the Mac.

The bottom line is that Apple Photos works great as long as you live in the Apple world. Google Photos follows you wherever you go.

Google Photos is great for organizing and sharing

The best thing about digital photography is its portability. Take a picture and instantly share it with whoever you like. iPhone makes it easy to share photos depending on how you want your audience to receive them.

Want to send by text message? no problem. I send a mail? sure thing. Airdrop? If you want to send it to iPhone-only users, do it now.

If you try to do something a little more complicated, you may run into problems. Apple Photos allows you to upload photos to Google Drive, but not directly to Google Photos. Also, you can’t upload to a specific photo album. Apple places restrictions on how iOS apps on the iPhone can communicate with each other and share resources, and it’s hard to predict what will work.

iCloud automatically syncs across Apple products (Image credit: Apple)

If you want to organize and collaborate on your photo albums, Apple Photos is too rudimentary for what you can do with Google. I have no problem sharing Google Photos albums professionally, but I hesitate about Apple Photos. Google Photos has a myriad of tools to make your albums look and behave the way you want them, but Apple Photos is a basic photo repository and nothing more.

If you’re working inside a web browser instead of the Photos app itself, the Google Photos website offers editing tools, but iCloud Photos doesn’t let you adjust images. You can download a copy, modify it on your device, and upload the edited version. Google Photos has easy editing tools right inside your browser window, no matter what platform you’re using.

Apple Photos Ruined When I Found My Mom

Both Google Photos and Apple Photos let you search for photos in your library based on terms you enter. You can search for “cake” to find a birthday photo or “certificate” to find a copy of your birth certificate. If the photo has text, searching for a word will show photos that contain that text.

In fact, Google’s search results are much better than Apple’s. A search for “cake” in Apple Photos brought up a picture of my son from his 1st birthday, and a picture of his ex-girlfriend in his sweater for Christmas, though some cakes were obviously missing. bottom.

Google, on the other hand, got careless and made a funny mistake. I had the same birthday and didn’t have a Christmas sweater, but got lots of bread, donuts, and a pan pizza that looked pretty cake-like. I also got the BBQ brisket.

Hmm, Apple, That’s Not My Mom (Image credit: Future / Philippe Bern)

When I searched for “Mom” on both Google and Apple Photos, Apple not only missed many of my favorite photos, but also suggested some pretty far off. My mom was in 16 photos of her at one family event, but Google had them all, but Apple only gave me 5 of her.

Apple also suggested that my mother was in a photo of the late rapper Biz Markie performing in Washington, DC. I don’t remember my mom being on the show, but maybe Apple knows more than I do. No one was watching except Biz, and my mom didn’t handle the turntables very well.

How to start syncing your iPhone with Google

Whether you want better storage and sharing, better search, or just more peace of mind, we recommend using Google Photos on your iPhone. First, go to the Apple App Store (opens in new tab), search for “Google Photos” and download the app.

The first time you open Google Photos, you’ll be asked to access your photo library. For Google to work properly, you need to “Allow access to all photos”.

The only other setting you need to set is “Sync Favorites”. Photos you star in the Apple Photos app are also favorites in Google Photos. To find this setting, tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of the Google Photos app, tap[セットアップの完了]Choose.

If you’re curious about what Google Photos can really do, check out the best Pixel phones

