What happens when deep technology meets synthetic biology

Belgian chip maker imec may not seem like a source of innovation for the synthetic biology industry. But as the field of biology expands into nearly every aspect of our lives, so does the area of ​​knowledge from which biology draws its power.The semiconductor industry is no exception. I met Peter Peumans, his CTO of imec’s Health Technologies, in Oakland, California, before his SynBioBeta conference in May. and technology.

Peumans is one of the smartest people you’ll ever meet. His science and engineering education spanned a wide range of topics, from quantum mechanics to solar energy conversion technology. As a result, he has an uncanny ability to connect seemingly unrelated fields and come up with original ideas. Peumans was a professor at Stanford University before quitting everything and joining imec. The reason for his transfer was that he found it difficult to do the kind of projects he was interested in within the confines of academia. A place like imec gave him the opportunity to push his limits.

You may be wondering what kinds of projects are too many even at the most advanced academic institutions. The answer has less to do with a particular technique than with the method of research. Peumans believes that building technology on top of existing advances in other areas can lead to major breakthroughs.

I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of ​​taking a very advanced, mature and cheap technology and trying to figure out how to leverage it in another application. , you can do meaningful things very quickly. Doing this kind of work is difficult in an academic setting. Because we don’t have access to these technologies.

The technology he’s talking about is often called deep tech. Deep His Tech focuses on long-term solutions to big problems such as climate change, resource and land use, health, energy, and many other pressing issues that are looming at the forefront of society. . These solutions require a blend of technologies to operate and create an ecosystem that can work together to tackle these issues. Most importantly they need to think outside the box by bringing innovation from seemingly unrelated fields to tackle these complex issues.

The idea is to stand on the shoulders of giants. Peumans believes that the ability to actually make an impact on people’s lives can be further enhanced. When we talk to people in synthetic biology, they know what they want to do. And for our part, we know what’s possible with today’s chip technology. Billions of dollars have been put into that platform. It’s about maximizing the use of existing parts. You can quickly combine them to do completely new things.

Fuel the next wave of innovation

Investment in deep technology has more than quadrupled in five years, from $15 billion in 2016 to $60 billion in 2020, and progress in this area has not slowed down. A great advantage of imec is its ability to discover new technologies and turn ideas into solutions. This is one of the reasons why we are eager to work with US-based customers as part of our efforts to build a global network of innovation.

We are interested in taking promising concepts proposed by companies large and small, or by academia, and figuring out how to turn this idea into something scalable, manufacturable and affordable. Mr Peumans said:

The ideas that imec is investing in include platform technologies that impact many sectors such as healthcare, mobility, clean energy and food tech. The field of synthetic biology aims to develop solutions in everything from next-generation sequencing and imaging to manufacturing advanced therapeutics.

We’re really in a position to use both our know-how and our infrastructure to not only enable us to create the next microprocessor and the next memory device, but also enable the next generation of life sciences and health technologies. . I was doing It’s about using both existing tools and capabilities to leverage our position to build new tools that commercial engineering can’t create, Peumans says.

peel off the layers of biology

We want to help build tools that allow us to peel back the layers of biology to understand what’s going on inside our cells, says Peumans. You can think of it as a molecular microscope. Just as genome sequencing has changed the way we manipulate biology, so have other ways of examining cells. Imagine how much information can be revealed by examining not only the genome, but also the cellular proteome, lipidome and metabolome at the level of spatial resolution. A better understanding of biology makes it much easier to manipulate it.

One of the programs imec played a key role in establishing is the development of the Neuropixel probe, a thin brain implant that can record brain activity. The neuropixel probe was developed for an international brain research consortium (International Brain Research Institute (IBL)), including researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Allen Institute for Brain Science, Gatsby Philanthropic Foundation, and Wellcome. I was. The probes were developed in collaboration with these research institutes and manufactured on imecs’ advanced nanotechnology silicon platform.

This technology allows scientists to study one of the most complex systems in the universe, the human brain, to understand how our behaviors are shaped and lead to addiction and disease, and to explore the limits of cognition. can be expanded. One day, these kinds of probes could allow completely paralyzed people to use brain activity to move prosthetics.[KT1]

Imagine what the next generation of technology will look like

This is not the full range of applications that may emerge at the intersection of nanotechnology, semiconductors, and synthetic biology. , wearables, spatial imaging, and other tools that help us understand biology.

At imec, he helps companies like Intel INTC, Samsung, and many others in the space understand what the next generation of technology will look like. We share. The same principle applies to biology. In areas such as next-generation sequencing, diagnostics, advanced cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and synthetic biology, the tools currently in use are decades old and in urgent need of updating. You need tools.

The potential for these new kinds of technology is immense. From treating people with chronic illnesses to tackling ailments previously thought to be incurable, such as cancer. Sensors developed by the synthetic biology industry can be incorporated into wearables for real-time monitoring of biological data. Organ-on-a-chip may provide better preclinical models for studying disease and testing new therapies. A miniaturized PCR chip that can breathe could provide more rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases as sensitive as conventional PCR using cotton swabs.[KT2] Nanopore technology could revolutionize sequencing, and lens-free imaging could allow us to observe cells without disturbing them.

This is just some of what is possible when the worlds of deep technology and synthetic biology collide.

[KT1]This thin silicon chip was developed in collaboration with researchers at the University of Florida. This is to create the next generation of haptic prosthetic technology as part of his IMPRESS project funded by his HAPTIX program at DARPAs.

[KT2]into the spin-out company miDiagnostics. They have developed a chip that allows you to breathe.

Thanks to Katia Tarasava for providing additional research and reporting for this article.

