How much did the 10 most expensive homes in Petaluma sell for last week?





The Petaluma home, which sold for $1.3 million, topped the list of Petaluma’s most expensive property sales over the past week.

In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area over the past week with an average price of $747,000, or $472 per square foot.

The prices listed below are for property sales with titles recorded during the week of April 2nd, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $680,000 single-family home at 31 Cherry Street

The sale of the detached house at 31 Cherry Street, Petaluma has been finalized. Priced at $680,000, the new owner took over the home in his March. The home he built in 1945 has a total living area of ​​1,012 square feet. The price per square foot is now $672.

9. $698,000 detached house at 340 Wilson Street

The property at 340 Wilson Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $698,000. This house was built in his 1900 and has 1,237 square feet of living space. The price per square foot is $564.

8. $735,000 single-family home at 701 Regina Court

The 1,740 square foot single family home at 701 Regina Court in Petaluma is now for sale. The transfer of ownership he settled in March for a total purchase price of $735,000 ($422 per square foot). The house was built in 1964.

7. $785,000 single-family home at 912 Wood Lane

The sale of a single family home at 912 Wood Lane in Petaluma has been finalized. Priced at $785,000, the new owner took over the home in his March. The home he built in 1971 has a living area of ​​1,464 square feet. The price per square foot was $536.

6. $795,000 single-family home at 727 Louise Drive

The 2,148 square foot single family home at 727 Louise Drive in Petaluma is now for sale. The transfer of ownership he settled in March for a total purchase price of $795,000 ($370 per square foot). The house was built in 1971.

5. $795,000 single-family home at 619 Liberty Street

The sale of the detached house at 619 Liberty Street, Petaluma has been finalized. The price he paid was $795,000 and the house changed owners in his March. The home was built in 1915 and has a living area of ​​1,383 square feet. The price per square foot was $575.

4. $811,000 single-family home at 1525 Trellis Lane

The property at 1525 Trellis Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $811,000. The home was built in 1973 and has 1,281 square feet of living space. The price per square foot is $633.

3. $895,000 single-family home at 1017 B Street

The sale of the detached house at 1017 B Street, Petaluma has been finalized. Priced at $895,000, the new owner took over the home in his March. This home was built in his 1900 and has 1,991 square feet of living space. The price per square foot was $450.

2. $899,000 single family home at 1699 Del Oro Circle

The property at 1699 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $899,000. This home was built in his 1985 and has 1,928 square feet of living space. The price per square foot is $466.

1. $1.3 million single-family home at 1620 Andover Way

The 3,079 sq ft single family home at 1620 Andover Way in Petaluma is now for sale. The transfer of ownership he settled in March for a total purchase price of $1,270,000 ($412 per square foot). The house was built in 1995.

This automated story was created for Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from Sonoma County local government appraisers. If you encounter any errors, please email us at info@pressdemocrat.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/realestate/how-much-did-the-10-most-expensive-homes-sell-for-in-petaluma-last-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related