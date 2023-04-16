New Cox Technology Immersion Lab Announced at Sharp Prebys Innovation Center





Sharp HealthCare personnel demonstrate the capabilities of the new James M. Cox Foundation Technology Immersion Lab.

Sharp HealthCare announced Kearny Mesa’s new Technology Immersion Lab to help researchers develop new healthcare technologies using artificial intelligence and other advances in computer science.

The James M. Cox Foundation Technology Immersion Lab was funded by a $500,000 grant from the Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, parent company of cable television and Internet provider Cox Communications.

The lab is part of the 68,000-square-foot, four-story Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, which officially opened on Friday.

The new Cox Lab will allow Sharp researchers, clinicians, technologists and industry partners to explore cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, software development, machine learning and advanced analytics, all contributing to Sharp’s healthcare innovations. can support your efforts.

It was an exciting day to see the opening of the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center. We are extremely grateful to the James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Communications for their support in transforming healthcare in San Diego. The foundation of Sharp Healthcare.

Cox is a leader in communications and information technology innovation and corporate philanthropy. They understood our vision of how to prepare local health workers for the future and his partnership with the community that is vital to their success, Littlejohn said.

The Cox Foundation grant is for thought leadership, enabling medical professionals, technology companies, and startups around the world to share best practices, brainstorm innovative approaches to healthcare, and pilot solutions. It also helped fund designed meeting spaces and a 375-seat auditorium. for important medical issues.

In addition to the $500,000 grant, Cox has previously donated $75,000 to the project. Both donations were made during the match campaign by the Conrad Prebies Foundation, and the grant impact totaled him $1.15 million.

At the opening ceremony, the Cox Foundation and Cox Communications were awarded the Donald N. Sharp Medal for philanthropy.

At Cox, we want to empower our employees and communities to build a better future for the next generation. You can do that by supporting transformational projects like Share HealthCares’ new technology immersion lab, said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of public affairs at Cox Communications. .

As a technology partner of Sharp HealthCare, Cox is proud to support the company’s efforts to advance healthcare and strengthen patient-caregiver relationships in our communities.

