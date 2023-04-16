InnoEX Unleashes Future Trends in Hong Kong





The 1st InnoEX will be held in Hong Kong on April 12, 2023. Here, global technological achievements converge at his three technology fairs to unleash future trends and help companies stay ahead of the curve.contributed photo

Mainly aiming to become the premier B2B platform for next-generation smart solutions, cutting-edge technology and disruptive innovation, Hong Kong will be the We are definitely reopening our business after the pandemic. .

InnoEX was jointly organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). The event was held in conjunction with HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) and HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), all exhibitions were held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC).

The three tech fairs attracted nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions across Hong Kong, mainland China, Asia, Europe and the Americas, showcasing Hong Kong’s role as a global innovation hub and trade exhibition center. bottom.

This four-day event brought together influential tech professionals, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and investors from across the region to discuss collaborations, share upcoming trends, and exchange insights on future opportunities.

“Serving as the premier business platform to showcase next-generation smart solutions and cutting-edge technologies, InnoEX will bring together influential technology experts, companies, thought leaders and investors from within and outside the region to promote cross-regional and We will discuss and explore cross-departmental cooperation.There are business opportunities on all fronts,” said Sophia Chong, Acting Executive Director of HKTDC, in her welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony of Innoex on the first day.

Under the theme of “Connecting the World with Innovations for a Better Life”, the three technology exhibitions adopted HKTDC’s Exhibition+ integrated online and offline model for their trade events. While the physical exhibition itself was held from April 12th to 15th, global exhibitors, industry professionals and buyers will be able to meet through the Click2Match intelligent business matchmaking platform until April 22nd. I was.

According to the organizers, InnoEX is a “business-to-business (B2B), government-to-government (G2G) and government-to-government (G2B) partnership.” This is because it is expected to promote “expansion to the global stage”.

“The current government is committed to promoting innovation and technological development to give a strong impetus to economic growth and address people’s livelihood concerns. The “Blueprint for Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology” was released. We will formulate innovation and technology plans for the next five to ten years and promote key directions such as the digital economy and smart city development,” said Professor Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry. .

“The ‘Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Blueprint’ has made remarkable progress on the road to a smart city. As announced in our 2020 policy speech, to set an example, we will implement 100 digital initiatives by various sectors by 2025, leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain and big data analytics. We are proceeding with e-government audits with a view to the benefits of smart cities and innovation and technology (I&T) in our daily lives.”

After the pandemic situation eased, Hong Kong established closer trade ties with mainland China, resulting in 12 pavilions from 10 provinces and cities participating in InnoEx’s physical exhibition. The exhibition also brought together leading innovation and technology institutions and organizations, including local universities and research centers, and leading technology companies such as Huawei and Hikvision.

Various domestic and foreign pavilions exhibited in the exhibition hall, including B4B Challenge, Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, Smart City Consortium, France’s So French So Innovative pavilion, and Canada’s pavilion. Representatives from governments, industry, academia and research communities from around the world attended the event to learn about exhibitor solutions and explore sourcing opportunities.

Several forums will bring together government officials from various provinces and cities in the mainland, representatives from various countries and regions promoting smart city development, and executives from major technology and unicorn companies, discussed hot technology issues.

“Hong Kong is an important gathering place for global innovation elements and an important hub for global innovation networks,” said Professor Zhang Guangjun, Deputy Minister of State for Science and Technology, in an online special speech.

“With strong motherland support and global connections, Hong Kong plays an integral and important role in the country’s innovation infrastructure. Implement a series of important plans of the President: between the mainland and Hong Kong to pledge to promote innovation and technology and Hong Kong’s prosperous development, and promote Hong Kong’s development into an international innovation and technology center; and to promote innovation and technology as a new engine for Hong Kong’s development.”

