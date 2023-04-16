The role of future technology leaders is to redefine business transformation,” says Alok Bansal.





Visionet Systems India’s MD and Global Head of BFSI Business said future technology leaders will need to grow their companies in multiple ways.

Digitalization, especially in the post-pandemic era, is transforming outdated business models, creating new revenue streams, and transforming organizations in unprecedented ways. In addition to increased efficiency and productivity, technological advancements also demand adaptability, innovation, scalability, and agility in leadership roles. His MD of Visionet Systems India and Global Head of BFSI Business, Alok Bansal concurred. She/he must play a bigger role in transforming the business. Leaders should visualize the next big learning curve and anticipate challenges yet to be reached. After the pandemic, they can no longer rely on traditional business ideas and traditional leadership strategies. “

According to Alok, forward-thinking leaders must focus on cutting-edge innovation, hyper-digitization, and cybersecurity. He believes that innovation is one of the biggest drivers of revenue growth, and that leaders and managers increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making (DDDM) to make decisions filled with verified facts and insights. We believe that we will be able to access metrics that are

“Adaptability to new ways of thinking, learning, and doing business is now a critical factor in moving forward, and future leaders must be equipped with the latest digital technologies and trends. Without a doubt, they need to imagine how AI, machine learning, and blockchain can be used to increase business efficiency, reduce operating costs, and increase revenue. Savvy leaders can not only harness the potential of these technologies, but also communicate their effectiveness to employees against threats such as malware, phishing, and ransomware.

Alok also believes companies will need to grow in multiple ways post-pandemic, adding: Another sign of progressive leadership is a workplace aligned with the principles of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI). Such values ​​not only give a company a competitive advantage, but also motivate employees, create space for innovation and collaboration, and increase profitability. In a world that thrives on synergy and inclusivity, no business leader can afford to embrace the silo mentality. “

He believes it’s important for leaders to create a vast and vibrant talent pool of diverse employees. This enriches your business with innovative, fresh perspectives and unique creative solutions.

He said the significant retirement of more than 47 million people in 2021 has created a lot of reflection within the industry, and apart from profitability, companies are now also focusing on sustainability and It should provide a life balance and create a free-flowing channel. Make communication between managers and teams, and restriction policies more flexible. “Leaders need to meet employee expectations, provide career advancement opportunities and make room for a ‘holistic’ company culture to retain top talent. Post-pandemic, it is clear that companies cannot grow sustainably or contribute to society in a truly meaningful and measurable way unless they respect human potential in all its diversity and complexity. “

(The author is Mr.Alok Bansal MD Visionet Systems India and Global Head of Business of BFSI and the views expressed in this article are his own)

