Amazon and Google CEOs ‘hint’ of more job cuts amid recession





As tech layoffs continue into 2023, Amazon and Google CEOs have hinted that layoffs will increase as companies continue to evaluate their businesses.

In a letter to company shareholders, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said he reprioritized where resources were spent, ultimately leading to the difficult decision to eliminate 27,000 company roles. says.

“We have made many other changes over the last few months to streamline our overall costs. I’m going,” wrote Amazon’s CEO.

Jassy said companies should thoroughly analyze each business and invention within the company to determine whether it is likely to generate revenue, operating income, free cash flow, and return on invested capital over the long term. I said yes.

Meanwhile, Pichai said the company is “literally looking at every aspect of what we do” in order to permanently redesign its cost base.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Alphabet and Google CEOs said: , we are thinking about how to redesign the cost base in a durable way.

“We are definitely focused on creating lasting savings. We are pleased with the progress we have made, but there is still work to be done,” he said.

Google laid off 12,000 employees in its first round of layoffs in January.

“We have decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000. We have already sent another email to affected US employees. will take even longer,” said Pichai. said in his statement.

Amazon originally cut 18,000 positions in January, saying it “completed the second phase of the plan this month, leading to a further 9,000 roll reductions.”

In March, the e-commerce giant announced it would lay off another 9,000 employees at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

