6 reasons why D2C benefits both investors and consumers





D2C brands are gaining popularity in many countries because they not only sell products that customers want, but also bring brands closer to consumers through digital media. In India, a market traditionally dominated by his traditional FMCG brands, digital D2C players have successfully disrupted the status quo. Global players such as Casper mattresses, Glossier and Away have quickly gained recognition. In India, brands such as Mamaearth, Boat, Licious, mCaffeine and The Souled Store are following the same growth trajectory.

As an industry, the D2C segment is growing at an impressive CAGR of over 35% (forecast period 2022-2027), the highest across the sector under current inflation, recession, etc. scenarios. Entry into the D2C segment is not capital intensive and offers the potential for rapid growth, especially in the early stages of testing product market fit. D2C businesses have several advantages for investors looking to strike the right balance between optimizing ROI and supporting the socio-economic growth of the market.

Consumer Engagement D2C brands have no middlemen or middlemen to separate them from their audience. Direct-to-consumer communication and retail enable informed choices through product descriptions, sampling, reviews, and ratings. This helps consumers emotionally identify with the brand, take pride in their endorsement, and spread awareness of the need and benefits of the product.

Innovation-focused The fundamental difference between D2C and legacy brands is the degree of disruption. Small production batch sizes allow new-age brands to launch new products faster and with a more mindset. Categories such as personal care, cosmetics, electronics, health and wellness, and food and beverages are witnessing significant innovation through new products and subcategories opened up by these D2C companies.

The massive and growing TAM Digital marketing on social media and search engines gives D2C brands an unparalleled ability to target their customers. Brands create ads that meet consumer needs when they need them. With hundreds of millions of people active across cyberspace, they can more effectively capture the attention of buyers looking to purchase the kinds of products and services offered by D2C brands. In fact, the number of online shoppers in India is estimated to exceed 500 million by 2030. That is more than the total population of the United States, the second most populous country after India. In this way, we need to develop a huge market.

Positive Unit Economics It might be considered rare for a startup to start with positive unit economics from the start. Even companies in the SaaS or services sector spend a lot of time building their market reputation and product before moving forward. However, for a D2C brand, he can make as much as 60% to 75% gross margin from the time he gets his first customer. The ability to generate these margins is what makes D2C a sought-after segment.

Data-oriented D2C brands collect customer data from a variety of sources, including social media interactions, reviews, and feedback mechanisms. This information is used as the basis for validated and actionable insights related to product development, marketing and customer service. Such data-driven decision-making can help accelerate and scale business growth. Many of his D2C brands can exceed INR 100 million turnover in 3-4 years with data focus and analytics. New Era Talent D2C has lowered the barrier to entry, allowing more millennials to build and scale their startups. These millennial brands are creating jobs for other millennials and the Gen Z workforce. This is crucial for India’s socio-economic growth.

One very important aspect of D2C businesses that impresses me as an investor is the ability of these companies to reduce market entry and generate profit timelines. Investors can achieve higher ROI in a shorter timeframe and increase the LTV of their customers.

We live in a world where quality, access and customer relationships are the defining factors in the FMCG market. Digital evolution and access to the internet have created a huge base of conscious consumers. These consumers can be served by brands that have risen from the inside and understand their needs. With the rapid growth of AI, data analytics and technological innovation, D2C brands seem to get bigger every year.

(The author is a managing partner of RPSG Capital Ventures)

