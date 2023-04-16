How ‘productive friction’ can ignite innovation and unlock the power of an age-diverse workforce





Just imagine: Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials walk into a boardroom. It might sound like a punch line or a corny joke setting, but the reality is that there are up to five generations working side by side in today’s workforce, each with a specific age-based perspective and perspective. , with experience cultivated in vastly different cultures. era of technology and economy. Watching the American workforce change before my eyes, I can’t help but be struck by this remarkable shift taking place.

An increasingly diverse workforce of ages

Getty

Intergenerational diversity has emerged as a powerful force influencing how we work, communicate and innovate in the 21st century. According to the Pew Research Center, this phenomenon becomes more pronounced as people work longer and older. According to the Department of Labor, with several generations now coexisting in the workplace (see chart below), this is often an unprecedented and unique challenge for employers. Many of us are seeing the work environment at the height of the clash of generational priorities, communication methods and ways of working.

Employees over the age of 60 make up more than a quarter of our workforce

U.S. Department of Labor

Projected size of the U.S. workforce by age, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

My colleagues and I have witnessed this tension play out in several organizations. Most recently, it was a fast-growing Houston-based startup. Differing ideas and expectations about not only work processes, but also the nature of the workplace itself, can distract from the immediate tasks and productive goals that companies must accomplish in a highly competitive business environment, taking unnecessary and costly attention. causing distraction. And in a competitive, high-stakes world, companies can’t afford to suffer from incompatibility and dissatisfaction issues within their teams.

Such workplace and team discord issues pose a significant disadvantage in the market. But beneath the surface level of these differences lies a wealth of untapped potential. Research shows that diverse teams are smarter, more innovative, and better problem solvers, even if they don’t navigate well. This could provide a great opportunity for companies to harness the power that exists in broad multi-generational knowledge and deep insight.

But tapping into this potential is more than just building a diverse team of members of all ages. In our own work, we have seen employees struggle to navigate the generational conflicts that arise when age-related misunderstandings arise in close-distance work environments. , how can organizational leaders create an environment in which they can make the most of this intergenerational treasure trove, rather than allowing misunderstandings to thrive? Ideas and beliefs can be restrictive and divisive, and they are not easily or smoothly integrated. But if we flip the script and see these differences as opportunities, we can uncover biases, address them systematically, and capitalize on the proven advantages of diverse teams.

The secret lies in cultivating and harvesting the effects of “productive rubbing”. This is the inevitable tension that arises when diverse perspectives collide, and can actually lead to groundbreaking ideas and innovative solutions that otherwise would not have been developed. By embracing this friction and creating a corporate culture that supports and nurtures its positive and valued aspects, leaders encourage full participation, unlock the team’s collective IQ, and empower each generation. You can benefit from the unique strengths and unique perspectives that .

But what does it take to create this kind of culture, and how can leaders create a workplace where employees of all ages feel valued and empowered to contribute to their best work? Can we make it? Here are actionable steps managers can take to get the most out of their multigenerational teams.

Step 1: First and foremost, stop conflict before it becomes a problem by using public forums to tackle prejudice head-on

To stay ahead of developments, leadership must first be fully aware of the problems to be expected when different generations are asked to work together towards a common goal. It is imperative to openly challenge the stereotypes and assumptions that often affect our perceptions of different age groups within our organizations. As a society, we dismiss millennials as entitled and lazy, while labeling baby boomers as ignorant or resistant to change. But such generalizations are not only unfair, they are also counterproductive. If you want to maximize the power of a generationally diverse workforce, ask team members to be willing to look beyond stereotypes and assess the unique strengths and experiences each individual brings to the table. there is.

Step 2: Encourage open communication by using a common, respectful language

Open communication is key to building trust and fostering collaboration in any organization. Communication is the lifeblood of any company and is made more complex by generational diversity, making getting it right even more important for mixed-age employees. By creating an environment where everyone feels comfortable speaking up, leaders can break down generational barriers and foster a more inclusive and collaborative atmosphere. By recognizing differences in communication and facilitating open conversations about them, management can help employees recognize and eliminate destructive misunderstandings that prevent employees from working together and learning from each other.

Step 3: Promote cross-generational collaboration

One of the best ways to harness the power of a diverse workforce is by creating opportunities for cross-generational collaboration. Mentorship programs, team-building exercises, cross-departmental projects, and other cross-generational employee gatherings help break stereotypes and build stronger connections.

Step 4: Create a culture of continuous learning

A culture of continuous learning benefits employees of all ages, helps bridge the generational gap, and equips all staff members with the skills and skills they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving business environment. knowledge can be acquired. By providing ongoing training and development opportunities, leaders can keep their teams abreast of industry trends and best practices, while facilitating the transfer of knowledge between generations.

As we navigate this brave new world of generational diversity, leaders who embrace the potential of multigenerational teams are best positioned to succeed. By viewing it as an asset instead of something, we can open doors to innovation, creativity, and problem-solving that might otherwise remain closed. These benefits are well within the reach of companies willing to harness the power of productive friction, but reaping the benefits always requires deliberate effort and thoughtful organizational leadership. is.

