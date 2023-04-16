Week in tech: New features and upcoming pandemic warnings for Twitter Blue users





It’s been another interesting week in the world of science and technology. A summary of what is in the news.

Twitter introduces 10,000 character long Tweets for Blue subscribers: Twitter Blue subscribers can now post Tweets up to 10,000 characters long in bold and italic text format. On April 14th, Twitter introduced this new feature for paying Blue subscribers. In a tweet, Twitter’s write handle said the platform was improving the experience of writing and reading on Twitter. It is now owned by Elon Musk. Tech website TechCrunch reports that the company is pushing long-form writing at a time when Elon Musk is introducing creator monetization tools. The new feature comes after Twitter introduced his 4,000-character long tweets for Blue subscribers in February, encouraging them to publish long posts instead of threads, TechCrunch reports.

Improved writing and reading experience on Twitter. Starting today, Twitter supports bold and italic text formatted Tweets up to 10,000 characters.

— Twitter writing (@TwitterWrite) April 14, 2023

ESA’s Juice mission takes off: The European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission launched on Friday, the day after the launch was canceled due to extreme weather. The launch of an Ariane 5 rocket from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, came after a previous attempt on Thursday was aborted due to the danger of a lightning strike. Despite cloudy skies, the rocket took off on schedule at 9:14 am local time (1214 GMT) on Friday, he said, according to the AFP report. Juice’s mission will take him on a long and winding road from Earth to the gas giant, 628 million kilometers (390 million miles) away, the AFP report says. Use some gravity boosts along the way. The first will be an Earth-Moon flyby, then a slingshot around Venus in 2025, and a pass by Earth again in 2029. When the spacecraft finally enters Jupiter’s orbit in July 2031, 10 scientific instruments will analyze the solar system’s largest planet and its three icy moons, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, the report said. I am adding. A detailed description of the mission can be read here.

This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Jupiter’s icy moon rover, Jupiter, and the spacecraft orbiting the gas giant. ((ESA/ATG Medialab via AP))

Could there be another pandemic like COVID-19 in the future?

Covid-19 cases have risen steadily in India over the past week.On April 14, a London-based predictive health analytics firm said covid-19 could be on the rise in the next decade as the virus emerges more frequently. He said there was a 27.5% chance of a pandemic as deadly as -19, and rapid vaccine deployment was key to reducing deaths. As noted in a Bloomberg report, climate change, increased international travel, population growth and threats from zoonotic diseases contribute to the risks, London-based Airfinity said. I’m here. But if an effective vaccine were deployed 100 days after the new pathogen was discovered, the chance of a deadly pandemic would drop to 8.1%, according to the company’s model, the report adds.

People wearing face masks take an escalator at a shopping and office complex in Beijing on Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)

Xiaomi Showcases New Devices at Smarter Living Event: Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi showcased its latest product line at the Smarter Living 2023 event in Bangalore on April 13th. This included a new line of air purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners, and more. Find out more about all these new products here.

