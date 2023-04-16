It’s time for Google to add AirTag anti-stalking features to Android — I/O 2023 is the perfect place to do it





Since Apple AirTags launched, there have been an alarming number of reports of coin-sized trackers being used for stalking. Apple has done a lot to combat this disturbing trend, but Android users have been effectively ignored.

It’s time for Google to step in to fix the problem. With many major Android 14 announcements coming up, Google I/O 2023 is the perfect time to do just that. Especially if the rumor that Google is developing its own “Grogu” tracking tag proves to be true.

Android users have few defenses against AirTag stalking

Tracking tags are by no means exclusive to Apple, but the nature of AirTags makes them even more dangerous to abuse. For example, he can only find Tile if another person with the Tile app walks by, but AirTags are part of Apple’s Find My network. This means that any passing iPhone can ping the AirTag and narrow down its location.

Not to mention, far more people have iPhones than Tile, so it’s a lot easier to track. The size of the Find My network is a selling point, even for the most naive.

Apple has done a lot to prevent AirTags from being used for stalking. iPhone automatically detects and alerts you to unauthorized AirTags nearby. With the Find My app, you can track by sound or ultra-wideband precision tracking. A manual search is also an option if you prefer.

The problem is that these features are central to the Find My app and are not available on Android. Apple has a tracker detection app on Google Play, but it only offers manual scanning, so users should be proactive. Third-party apps such as AirGuard offer automatic tracker detection, but still require users to install it beforehand.

So it’s time for Google to take steps to better protect our users.

Google must fight to make sure Android has anti-stalking tech

We first heard rumors that Google was working on its own tracker detection feature back in March last year after a user found a reference to it in an update to Google Play Services. Phrases like “unfamiliar tag detection notification” or “unfamiliar device alert” and mentions of “tile tag” or “ATag”.

Since then, we haven’t heard anything else substantive from Google directly or through more unofficial channels. The Android 13 release went without much mention of tracking tags, and even the initial release of Android 14 beta didn’t.

The closest we’ve heard is rumors that Google will be launching its own AirTag rival in the near future. But if or when those trackers will arrive. On the other hand, AirTag stalking is still a big problem. The report doesn’t make the headlines as much as it used to, but despite Apple’s introduction of all the safety features, the problem persists.

AirTags has been on the market since April 2021, and it quickly became apparent that the anti-stalking features Apple implemented at launch weren’t good enough. The fact that it was almost universally iPhone-centric should have inspired Google to come up with something.

There is no doubt that adding system-level functionality like this to Android involves a lot of complexity. This is definitely more than an update to an existing standalone app. Similarly, due to the nature of Android updates, new features take a long time to roll out to existing devices.

But two years is a long time, and it’s time to show that if Apple doesn’t take steps to protect Android users from their products, Google will do so.

Conclusion

It is impossible to say how many people are affected by AirTag stalking, let alone how many are at additional risk simply because they own an Android phone. There are too many people, and steps need to be taken to make it much harder for these kinds of products to be abused.

Unfortunately, Apple has shown time and time again that it doesn’t care about people who don’t buy their products. Is it as mundane as not offering an Apple TV Plus on Android phones, or is it a flat-out refusal to improve the security of text messaging across both platforms?

Google I/O 2023 is the perfect time to announce new measures to protect users from tracker stalkers via AirTag, Tile, or other competing products. Even if that feature doesn’t really arrive until Android 14 later this year, it’s enough to show that Google is doing something about the problem. Or if Google still hasn’t shown us anything after two years of reporting his stalking, then we have to question where Google’s priorities lie.

