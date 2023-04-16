Venturi Wealth Management Reduces DocuSign Holdings by 34.3% During Q4





Venturi Wealth Management LLC has significantly reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), according to the company’s latest disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We sold 4,930 shares, approximately 34.3% of the shares. This is equivalent to reducing his holdings from 14,381 to 9,451. The value of these holdings has decreased from $796,000 to $524,000, according to SEC filings.

DocuSign is known for providing cloud-based e-signature solutions that help businesses and individuals transform their business processes while keeping their data secure. Its platform allows users to securely gather information online and automate workflows while signing digital documents. In addition to securely managing identity management and authentication processes for businesses that require documents to be digitally signed on demand.

On Tuesday, January 17, alone, director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company at an average price of $58.48 for a total transaction value of $8,597,086.32, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We sold 147,008 shares on Thursday, January 19, averaging $55.08, adding about $8 million in transactions. The director now owns over 1.43 million shares of his stock worth well over $78 million.

Additionally, the sale disclosure reveals that the insider has sold approximately 296,005 shares of DOCU stock worth approximately $16 million on average descending, according to recent dated SEC filings, within the past three months. If an insider sells stock based on material insider knowledge or trades using a hedge fund, legal rules governing insider sales apply.

DocuSign sees surge in institutional investment as innovation continues to drive growth

DocuSign, Inc. has recently made waves in the tech world as several institutional investors and hedge funds bought and sold shares in the company. Capital World Investors’ DocuSign position grew a staggering 128.3% during the first quarter. Meanwhile, Vanguard Group Inc.’s position rose 20.3% from him. Other investors such as Assenagon Asset Management SA, Renaissance Technologies LLC and Two Sigma Investments LP have also significantly increased their stake in DocuSign.

These purchases came after the DOCU was reviewed by several research firms with differing opinions on the stock price. Piper Sandler lowered her DocuSign price target from $65.00 to $60.00, and Citigroup increased its price target from $72.00 to $82.00, giving the company a “Buy” rating. Despite this disparity, Bloomberg.com data shows DocuSign’s current consensus rating is “pending” with an average price target of $62.93.

The NASDAQ DOCU stock opened Friday at $55.68 and has seen volatility over the past year, with a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $104.93.

DocuSign’s success can probably be attributed to its innovative technology that enables e-signature management and document automation services, which have become increasingly important for remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How DocuSign will continue to perform in the market as technology continues to advance and more companies move towards digitization, and from institutional investors seeking promising innovations such as those offered by DocuSign. It will be interesting to see what other investments are made.

