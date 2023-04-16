DJI launches Inspire 3 drone capable of shooting 8K video





Known for making drones for both casual and professional use cases, DJI recently updated its professional line-up with a new drone called the Inspire 3. This new product is aimed at the production house and offers improved sensors, connectivity options and design compared to its predecessor. Released in 2016.

The Inspire 3 features one of the lightest frames ever, with a new camera called the Zenmuse X9-8K Air Gimbal Camera sensor and the ability to record video in 4K or to compatible glasses or remote control. It also has a night vision FPV camera that can be live streamed. .

The new drone is also available with the new Waypoint Pro option. This allows pilots to fly drones in precise patterns and routes multiple times at different times of the day. You can fly for up to 28 minutes on a single charge.

It also features DJI’s new image processing system called CineCore 3.0, supports 8K CinemaDNG recording at 25fps, and can also record in 8K at 75fps in Apple ProRes RAW format. However, CinemaDNG and ProRes RAW support can only be unlocked after purchasing the $979 license key.

Like its predecessor, the new drone also supports a DJI DL mount compatible with 18mm F2.8, 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm lenses. Users can also mount some Sony E-mount lenses.

DJI Inspire 3 (Image source: DJI)

DJI Inspire 3 uses the company’s real-time kinematic positioning technology, which allows you to pinpoint and repeat movements with centimeter accuracy.

The new drone comes with an RC Plus remote control with a 7-inch screen and 1,200 nits display, and a battery that lasts up to 3.3 hours.

The DJI Inspire 3, available for pre-order now, includes the airframe, Zenmuse X9-8K Air Gimbal Camera, RC Plus Remote Controller, RC Plus Strap, 6 TB51 Intelligent Batteries, 1TB SSD, Charging Hub, Trolley Case and 3 Foldables. Included. Quick-release propellers and lens carrying box. It will be priced at $16,499 (approximately Rs 13,50,368) and will be available at the end of June.

