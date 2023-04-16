Grass Valley Announces New Events and Initiatives to Enhance Collaboration with Partners





Montreal-Grass Valley launches new series of events and initiatives designed to increase customer satisfaction, foster closer collaboration with partners and accelerate innovation in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape Did.

Grass Valley CEO Luis Hernandez Jr. said: Grass Valley works closely with customers and industry partners to provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of the media and entertainment industry. ”

“With over 60 years of industry expertise, Grass Valley understands the importance of strong relationships with customers and partners. We recognize the need to adapt and actively engage with our customers and partners in order to better understand them.These strategic initiatives provide excellent customer service and drive collaborative partnerships. It further strengthens the company’s commitment to

Grass Valley CRO Tim Banks said: We see strength in working with key clients, advisors, alliances and partners. We get really good when we’re together. ”

As part of these initiatives, Grass Valley will focus on several key areas.

GV Forum. Grass Valley kicks off the event series with his NAB 2023 this year and his GV Forum on April 15th. The GV Forum is a thought leadership platform that connects Grass Valley professionals with customers, alliances and channel partners to discuss and present industry topics that support the digital transformation of media and entertainment. Guest Presenters: Corey Smith, Senior Director, Advanced Production Technologies, CBS Sports, Jeremy Dujardin, CTO, Global Media & Entertainment Services, Tata Communications, Richard Bailey, managng director, Techex, Thomas Gunkel, market director broadcast, Skyline Communications, and Steve Mr. Stubert is Senior Vice President of Sales, Media & Entertainment, Diversified. GVx Customer Council. Grass Valley is expanding his GVx, the company’s invite-only thought leadership council made up of senior executives from the largest and most influential media and entertainment groups. It was established to ensure that market trends, insights and requirements are incorporated into Grass Valley strategy and product development in a systematic and purposeful manner. The company works with the community to identify key challenges facing the industry and together to define and deliver the best solutions. GVx helps guide product development direction and inform the company’s strategic vision and technology strategy. Del Parks, president of the Sinclair Broadcast Group in his technology, continues to serve in an advisory role as chairman of the GVx Council. GV Alliance. As part of the more open collaboration ecosystem GV is developing, many members of the GV Alliance will be demonstrating their integrated solutions at the Grass Valley booth (C2408). The GV Alliance initiative is a rapidly expanding open digital community committed to developing an integrated ecosystem that provides standardized, pre-validated workflows for industries. Grass Valley clients can streamline their operations by adopting a common platform approach and expanding GV and Alliance partner applications across contribution, distribution, intercom, graphics, audio mixing and more. The Alliance Program reduces complexity, cost, risk, and deployment lead time. The GV Alliance is expanding rapidly and the interest is overwhelming. For more information on how to join the GV Alliance and the eligibility and certification process, please visit Learn more about the Grass Valley Alliance (opens in new tab). GV One. GVOne offers an enhanced client engagement model designed to help clients realize complex technology transformation initiatives and participate in the AMPP platform. This is a new lens for GV to see its business by focusing on key customers, streamlining operational interfaces and improving service quality. With GVOne, enterprise customers will have access to a cross-functional assigned team that is familiar with their facilities and can assist them at every stage of the customer journey, from pre-sales design, project delivery and life support. will be

Jim Kirkland, Senior Vice President of Shipping and Support, Grass Valley, said: If a customer needs support from any part of our business, GVOne can contact an assigned squad member.This supports a more customer-centric approach as we move forward. It’s a way to

