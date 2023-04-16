Elon Musk: From warning of the dangers of AI to founding X.AI





Elon Musk founded X.AI Corporation, an AI company to take on OpenAI and Google in next-generation AI development. X.AI, which was incorporated on March 9, is focused on creating an all-in-one app called X, linked to Musk’s Twitter and his Tesla ventures. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and retired in 2018, was critical of the company’s prioritization of profit over the safety of his AI. He recently raised nearly 10,000 of his GPUs for his AI initiative on Twitter, and he is in talks with SpaceX and Tesla investors for financial backing. The move comes after Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and his more than 2,600 tech leaders have publicly urged a pause in AI development, citing “serious risks to society and humanity.” It was done immediately after signing the letter.

X.AI Corporation: An Unexpected Move

Elon Musk’s decision to form X.AI Corporation raises eyebrows. That’s because the tech mogul recently signed an open letter with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and his other tech leaders advocating for his six-month moratorium on AI development. A letter published on the Musk-funded Future of Life Institute website warns of the potential risks AI systems with intelligence competing with humans pose to society and humanity. But critics have called the letter a “chaos” of “AI hype” and accused it of misrepresenting academic papers.

Elon Musk and others call for a pause in AI, citing risks to society – Innovation Origins

Elon Musk and artificial intelligence experts have called for a six-month moratorium on developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s newly launched GPT-4.

The incorporation of X.AI Corporation in Nevada, USA, took place on March 9, with Musk listed as the sole director of the company. The AI ​​startup plans to create an all-in-one app called X, linked to Musk’s Twitter and Tesla ventures. As part of this plan, Twitter’s official name was changed to X Corp.

Competing with OpenAI and Google

Together with X.AI Corporation, Musk aims to challenge the likes of OpenAI and Google in the AI ​​development race. This is especially interesting considering Musk co-founded his OpenAI in 2015. Its mission is to develop AI that benefits humanity without harming humanity or being influenced by corporate or political agendas. However, Musk said he left his OpenAI board in 2018, citing potential conflicts of interest with Tesla’s AI technology. He has since criticized his OpenAI for prioritizing profit over AI safety.

Having assembled a team of AI researchers and engineers, Musk is reportedly in talks with existing SpaceX and Tesla investors about investing in future AI ventures. According to a Financial Times source, “A lot of people are investing in it…it’s real and they’re excited about it.”

Twitter’s AI Initiative and the Battle for AI Hegemony

Elon Musk recently raised about 10,000 GPUs to power Twitter’s AI initiatives. Musk has cut jobs in a dramatic cost-cutting effort since buying a San Francisco company for $44 billion last year, but he also hired engineers for an AI project for a social media platform. .

As AI development continues to advance, the formation of X.AI Corporation demonstrates Musk’s intention to remain at the forefront of this evolving field.

