Electromechanical resonators operating at sub-terahertz frequencies





A suspended lithium niobate mechanical resonator oscillating at 100 GHz. Credit: Xie et al

To further advance communication systems and improve both speed and efficiency, electronics engineers must create new high-performance components, including electromechanical resonators. Electromechanical resonators are important components of communication systems that can be used to generate powerful waves of specific frequencies or to selectively broadcast communication signals at specific frequencies.

To further speed up communications and pave the way for next-generation wireless networks (6G), new resonators should ideally operate at sub-terahertz frequencies (that is, frequencies above 100 GHz). In a recent paper published in Nature Electronics, a research team led by Professor Hong Tang of Yale University introduced a new electromechanical resonator that can operate at these high frequencies.

“Our research is focused on increasing the operating frequency of electromechanical resonators beyond 100 GHz,” lead author Jiacheng Xie, who conducted the study, told Tech Xplore. “The foundation of modern communication systems relies on constant advances in oscillator technology, as higher frequency oscillators lead to faster communication speeds. “There is a growing demand for higher frequency oscillators to support new communications because of technological advances.”

The microelectromechanical resonator created by Xie and his colleagues consists of a millimeter-wave dual-rail resonator placed over a suspended lithium niobate beam. To suspend the beam inside the device, the researchers chemically etched away the underlying silicon dioxide. This also minimized the loss of acoustic waves to the surrounding space.

“To effectively stimulate and measure sub-terahertz mechanical resonance, we developed a millimeter-wave dual-rail resonator to assist electromechanical conversion by providing improved on-chip impedance matching to the mechanical mode.” We are hiring,” Xie explained. “An intuitive analogy can be drawn to how a violin produces a powerful sound that can be heard by listeners in a large concert hall without an amplifier. It acts as a broadband resonator, similar to how dual-rail resonators broadcast sub-terahertz resonances for detection.”

In particular, the team’s resonator was made using commercially available thin films of lithium niobate that were patterned using techniques widely employed in semiconductor manufacturing. This could greatly facilitate future large-scale manufacturing and implementation.

Xie and his colleagues have created the first electromechanical resonator operating at frequencies above 100 GHz. Therefore, their research could have important implications for the development of his 6G communication system.

“As the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has created an license to use frequencies from 95 GHz to 3 THz, this breakthrough could contribute to the evolution of future communication systems,” said Xie. said. “Furthermore, from a quantum science and technology perspective, it is beneficial to derive mechanical quantum systems from multi-million dollar dilution refrigerators. , and thus the quantum ground state can be reached at a much more accessible Kelvin temperature.”

Recent work by Xie and his colleagues may soon aid in the development of other electromechanical resonators operating at sub-terahertz frequencies. Meanwhile, researchers plan to take the device further while trying to create other high-performance components for future communication systems.

“In the future, we will continue our efforts to develop electromechanical resonators for even higher frequencies,” added Tang. Additionally, we focus on creating applications that leverage existing technology. ”

Further information: Jiacheng Xie et al, Subterahertz electrical machinery, Nature Electronics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41928-023-00942-y.

