3 AI stocks that could beat Google and Microsoft





I recently read an interesting book on artificial intelligence called AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order. “If data is the new oil, China is the new Saudi Arabia,” author Kai-fu Lee argues in a book first published in 2018.

Lee knows a lot about artificial intelligence and China. He was born in Taiwan and currently lives in Beijing. He’s been working on his AI for decades. Based in China, Lee helped establish a lab for Microsoft (MSFT -1.28%). After that, he led Google China, now a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOG 1.17%) (GOOGL 1.34%), for several years before setting up a venture focused on Chinese technology companies. raised.

In AI Superpowers, Lee argues that Chinese companies can hold an important edge in AI development. If he’s right, he has three AI stocks that could beat Alphabet and Microsoft.

1. Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group (BABA -1.69%) is sometimes called the “Amazon of China”. The two companies definitely have some similarities. Both are leaders in e-commerce. Both have major cloud service units.

Like Amazon, Alibaba has embedded AI throughout its e-commerce ecosystem. Companies are rolling out AI-powered personal assistants and smart speakers. As with Amazon, Alibaba’s biggest AI opportunity is in its cloud hosting business.

The Chinese company believes it is “uniquely positioned to develop large-scale commercial use of AI.” This view is heavily based on Alibaba’s deep access to the consumer experience on its e-commerce and digital media platforms and the applications that its clients run on its cloud hosting platform.

Alibaba recently announced plans to roll out a ChatGPT rival to OpenAI. CEO Daniel Zhang says generative AI and cloud computing have brought a “technical tipping point.”

The company is divided into six businesses. AI-focused investors should pay particular attention to Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group, which includes cloud and AI operations.

2. Baidu

Baidu (BIDU -3.00%) is sometimes called the “Google of China”. Developed a very popular search engine. And like Google, the company has invested heavily in his AI.

There are not many companies in the world that provide a complete infrastructure to support AI applications, and Baidu is one of the few. This Chinese company manufactures AI chips, operates a cloud hosting platform, and has advanced AI software.

Baidu introduced ERNIE Bot, a ChatGPT competitor, last month. Investors weren’t overly impressed with the new chatbot demo, but Baidu’s work on generative AI is still early days.

Meanwhile, the stock looks cheap compared to most AI leaders. Baidu shares are trading at just 14 times their expected earnings.

3. Tencent Holdings

TenCent Holdings (TCEHY -1.88%) is one of the world’s largest video game companies. Its games include Call of Duty Mobile and Dune Awakening. But Tencent is expanding beyond video games.

The company also operates a live streaming service. Developed WeChat and Weixin instant messaging, social media and digital payment apps. These and other products enable TenCent to generate significant revenue from online advertising and fintech.

TenCent already uses AI in its operations, especially in online advertising. It invests heavily in building AI technology, including a ChatGPT rival called HunyuanAide.

Currently, the market capitalization of Chinese technology companies is around $450 billion. With AI tailwinds, TenCent could become even more valuable over the next decade or more.

one common risk

There is no guarantee that the shares of Alibaba, Baidu and TenCent will continue to outperform Alphabet and Microsoft. One of the significant risks common to these stocks concerns the Chinese government.

Chinese regulators have proposed that domestic companies must seek government approval before launching AI technology. This could delay the rollout of new AI apps by Alibaba, Baidu, and TenCent. Also, these companies’ perceived ties to the Chinese government may limit their growth potential in markets, including the United States.

