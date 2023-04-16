Governor Hochul today announced $6.5 million to support new policies and products for climate technology solutions.





New York Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $6.5 million under the Insurance Innovation for Climate Technology Solutions program to support new insurance policies and products that accelerate consumer adoption of clean technology across New York State. announced that it was awarded

Non-profit organization InnSure was selected to develop grants that promote risk management and the growth of the insurance market. This will transform business support and consumer confidence in a range of climate-friendly technology products. The announcement supports the adoption of new technologies to meet the goals of the state’s leading Climate Leadership and Community Conservation Act, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

Removing barriers to innovative climate technologies that reduce carbon emissions is an important part of meeting New York’s ambitious climate goals, Ho-Chol said. Providing protection and peace of mind to both consumers and businesses by supporting new insurance policies for New Yorkers to purchase cutting-edge climate-friendly products, helping our state continue to lead climate innovation can.

InnSure will work with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to jointly develop a program to competitively reward insurance innovators for research and development of new insurance policies and products. The funds awarded will help improve access to data, revolutionize insurance coverage for climate technology companies and consumers, and keep the insurance sector in step with new technologies.

This program is supported through NYSERDA’s Novel Business Model and Offering initiative. This initiative promotes new business models, commercial service or product offerings, and tools that enable scaling of climate solutions through increased customer acquisition or capital flow.

Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Department of Energy Research and Development, said: Yorker for everyday use. New York State is committed to expanding its powerful approach to innovation his ecosystem with the right tools to help companies mitigate the risks of producing goods through new technologies.

InnSure Executive Director Charlie Sidoti said:

State Senator Neil Breslin said: I applaud both Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their commitment to achieving the state’s goals of leading the Climate Leadership and Community Conservation Act goals.

Rep. Didi Barrett said creative thinking, adoption of innovative tools and participation of all communities will continue to be required to meet New York State’s ambitious climate goals. I applaud Governor Ho Chul for encouraging the insurance industry to be part of the solution and accelerating the adoption of clean technology. Congratulations to InnSure’s visionary leadership in being selected to partner with the state to distribute this important funding.

Today’s announcement builds on New York State’s investment in research, development and commercialization to help innovators and companies accelerate the low-emission and carbon-sequestration technologies needed to meet the state’s goal of carbon neutrality across the economy. support. The NYSERDAsInnovationprogram is deploying $800 million over 10 years in direct investment through grants and commercial support.

Generated over $680 million in private investment and over $200 million in project finance capital, commercializing over 450 innovative clean energy products as a result of NYSERDA’s investments in technology and business development . Longer-lasting batteries, more efficient heating and cooling systems.

Funding for this initiative will come through the state’s 10-year, $6 billion clean energy fund. More information about this funding is available on the New York State Department of Energy Research and Development website.

New York State’s National Climate Plan New York State’s National Climate Agenda continues to create jobs that sustain families and promote a green economy in all sectors, ensuring at least 35%, with a target of 40% , calls for an orderly and just transition The proportion of the benefits of clean energy investments is directed to disadvantaged communities. Led by some of the country’s most positive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on track to achieve a zero-emission power sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. progressing.

The cornerstones of this transition include more than $35 billion in 120 large renewable and transmission projects statewide, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $1.8 billion to expand solar power, Clean transportation initiative, and a commitment of over $1.8 billion to NY Green Bank. These and other investments will support over 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector in 2021 and 2,100% growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011.

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York State has committed to a zero-emissions policy that includes making all new cars and trucks sold in the state zero-emissions by 2035. We have also adopted car rules. The state’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 100 registered and certified climate smart communities, nearly 500 clean energy communities, and 10 underprivileged communities across the state uses targeted air pollution interventions to combat climate change. We support.

