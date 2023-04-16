ADFD is leading the adoption of advanced AI technologies in the United Arab Emirates.Atalaya





A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Development Fund (ADFD) and the Export Authority met with representatives of technology holding company G42 to discuss ways the fund can strengthen its position as a global leader in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. G42 representatives shared their vision on how to best leverage their cooperation with the IMF to achieve growth and expansion goals.

In addition, they highlighted the G42’s contribution to technology entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE and discussed how the fund could support the development of their projects. Overall, the conference was an important step in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for advanced technology. The IMF delegation pledged to work with the G42 to broaden its horizons in the global market and strengthen its international competitiveness. They not only provide strategic advice, but also financial and technical assistance for growth and expansion.

Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi, Executive Director of ADFD and Chairman of ADEX’s Export Executive Committee, led a delegation to the G42 headquarters in the UAE to discuss cooperation on partnerships between the two organizations. We talked. The delegation also included Rashid al-Kaabi, Director of Investment Division of ADFD and his Khalil al-Mansouri, Acting Director General of ADEX. ADFD-ADEX and his G42 leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including cooperation in developing projects related to artificial intelligence and information technology. The delegation was welcomed by Peng Xiao, CEO of G42 Group, Talal al-Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud, and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Pre Sight AI. The visit of ADFD and his ADEX delegation to his G42 is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two and supporting Emirati companies leveraging ADFD’s offerings to operate in his AI sector. I was there. Additionally, the conference was an opportunity for the G42 to showcase their various businesses to delegates and showcase their expertise in driving digital transformation, further cementing the UAE’s position as a global hub of innovation.

G42 CEO Ali Kaissi thanked ADFD and ADEX for their help in encouraging UAE businesses to expand across borders. This will enable us to deliver innovative technology solutions and digital transformation in other markets. At the same time, Mr. Kaissi appreciates the access to funding provided by the fund, helping UAE companies to improve their competitiveness in the international market.

UAE technology push reaches Africa

The Digital Angola 2024 National Transformation Program is a joint initiative of the Government of Angola, ADFD, Presight.ai and G42 Cloud to modernize the digital infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and improve people’s quality of life. The program aims to improve the resilience of Angola’s health and education system, communications infrastructure and digital economy. As part of the deal, ADFD will provide funding for the acquisition of Presight.ai’s technology and its implementation via the G42 cloud. Additionally, the deal includes the creation of a partnership between ADFD, Presight.ai and G42 Cloud to facilitate the development of state-of-the-art technology solutions for Angola’s public sector. This partnership will give the Angolan country access to proven technological advances in various fields from other countries. Furthermore, it demonstrates Angola’s commitment to adopting technology and digital solutions to improve its economy and quality of life. This initiative will establish a digital innovation platform and develop a sustainable digital ecosystem for the future. This will be achieved using advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing techniques, among others, to improve the performance of Angola’s healthcare, education and communication systems.

