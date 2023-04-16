Google Devises Fundamental Search Changes to Beat AI Rivals





Google employees were shocked to learn in March that South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung was considering replacing Google with Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on its devices.

For years, Bing was also a search engine. However, the recent addition of new artificial intelligence techniques has made it even more interesting for industry insiders.

Google’s response to the Samsung threat was panic, according to an internal message seen by The New York Times. An estimated $3 billion in annual revenue was at stake in the deal with Samsung. His $20 billion extra is tied to a similar his Apple contract that will be renewed this year.

New AI competitors like Bing are fast becoming the most serious threat to Google’s search business in 25 years. In response, Google is rushing to build an entirely new search engine that leverages this technology. It is also upgrading existing ones with AI capabilities, according to internal documents seen by The Times.

New features are created by designers, engineers, and executives fine-tuning and testing the latest version in what we call a sprint room under the project name Magi. The new search engine will try to anticipate user needs and provide users with a much more personalized experience than the company’s current offering.

Google spokeswoman Lara Levin said in a statement that not all brainstorming decks and product ideas lead to launches, but as we have said before, we are using new AI to We are excited to bring these features to Search and will share more details soon.

Billions of people use Google’s search engine every day for everything from finding restaurants and directions to understanding medical diagnoses. A simple white page with a company logo and an empty bar in the middle is his one of the most widely used web pages in the world. Changing it would have such a huge impact on the lives of ordinary people that until recently nothing could have been imagined to challenge it.

A new generation of chatbots

card 1/5

Brave New World. New chatbots powered by artificial intelligence have ignited a scramble to determine if this technology can upend the economy of the internet, turning today’s powerhouses into the past and giving the industry the next giant. Here are the bots you should know about.

Chat GPT. ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language model from Labs OpenAI, has been making headlines since November for its ability to answer complex questions, compose poetry, generate code, plan vacations, and translate languages . The latest version of his GPT-4, introduced in mid-March, can also handle images (and pass the Unified Bar Examination).

Bing. Two months after ChatGPT debuted, OpenAI’s main investor and partner, Microsoft, launched a similar chatbot capable of having unlimited text conversations on nearly any topic on the Bing internet search engine. Added to However, it was a bot with occasionally inaccurate, misleading, and bizarre responses that garnered a lot of attention after its release.

Ernie. Search giant Baidu announced in March that he was ChatGPT’s first major Chinese competitor. Arnie’s debut, which stands for Enhanced Representation Through Knowledge Integration, turned out to be unsuccessful after it was revealed that his demonstration of Promised Bot live was recorded.

Google has been concerned about AI-powered competitors since OpenAI, a San Francisco startup working with Microsoft, demoed a chatbot called ChatGPT in November. About two weeks later, Google set up a task force in its search division to start building his AI product, said two people familiar with the effort.

Search engine modernization has become a Google obsession. Planned changes could bring new AI technology to phones and homes around the world.

The Samsung threat represents the first potential crack in Google’s seemingly impregnable search business, which was worth $162 billion last year. For the past 12 years, it wasn’t clear whether Microsoft working with AI was the main reason Samsung was considering making a change, but that was an assumption within Google. A deal is being negotiated and Samsung may stick with Google.

But the idea that Samsung, which makes hundreds of millions of smartphones with Google’s Android software every year, would consider switching search engines shocked Google employees.

Some employees reacted with emojis and surprise after being told the company was looking for volunteers to put together materials for a pitch to Samsung this month. Wow OK that’s wild, 1 person responded.

A Google spokesperson said the search engine is continually improving to give partners more reasons to choose Google, and Android smartphone makers are using technology from various companies to improve the user experience. He said he was free to adopt.

Samsung and Microsoft declined to comment.

Google has been doing AI research for years. The company’s DeepMind lab in London is considered one of the best AI research centers in the world and is a pioneer in AI projects such as self-driving cars and the so-called large language models used to develop cars. is. chatbot. In recent years, Google has used large-scale language models to improve the quality of search results, but has postponed the full adoption of AI because AI is prone to generating false and biased statements.

Our priority now is to gain control of the industry’s next big thing. Last month, Google released its own chatbot, Bard, to mixed reviews for the technology.

Plans for a new search engine that demonstrate Google’s ambition to reimagine the search experience are still in the early stages, with no clear timetable for when the new search technology will be released.

The system learns what you want to know based on what you searched for when you started using it. It also provides a list of pre-selected options for objects to purchase, information to research, and other information. Also, it’s a bit like chatting with a nice person.

However, according to internal documents, the Magi project plans to add functionality to the existing search engine long before the search engine is rebuilt. At Google, he has more than 160 people working full-time, said a person familiar with the work.

Magi keeps ads in the mix of search results. For example, search queries that could lead to financial transactions, such as buying shoes or booking a flight, will still show ads on the search results page.

This is important for Google, as search advertising is their primary source of revenue. His Bard, the company’s chatbot, does not display ads, and there was speculation in the tech industry that his AI answers in search engines could make ads less relevant to users. .

With the planned addition of search capabilities, it will also be possible to answer software coding questions and write code based on user requests. According to the documentation, Google may display ads below computer code answers.

Last week, Google invited several employees to test the Magis feature, asking search engines follow-up questions to determine its ability to hold conversations. Google plans to roll out the tool to the general public next month and add more features in the fall, according to a planning document.

The company initially plans to release this feature to up to 1 million people. That number should rise gradually to he 30 million by the end of the year. These features are available in the US only.

Google is also exploring efforts to allow people to search for music through conversations with chatbots using Google Earth mapping technology with the help of AI, a Google director wrote in a statement. .

Other product ideas are in various stages of development. A tool called GIFI uses AI to generate images in Google Image search results. Another tool, Tivoli Tutor, teaches users new languages ​​through AI free text conversations.

Yet another product, Searchalong, allows users to ask questions to chatbots while surfing the web through Google’s Chrome browser. For example, when people ask a chatbot about activities near his Airbnb rental, the AI ​​scans that page and the rest of the internet for a response.

Jim Leschinski, Google’s former vice president of sales and services, said Google needs to take action and convince users that it is as powerful, capable and modern as its competitors.

If we are a major search engine and this is new attributes, new features and new characteristics of search engines, we want to make sure it is included in this competition as well. Leschinski, a marketing professor at Northwestern University, said in an interview.

Daisuke Wakabayashi, Karen Weise, and Tripp Mickle contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/16/technology/google-search-engine-ai.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related