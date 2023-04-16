



The European Commission has explained that this approach has potential as new AI systems confuse clear definitions in the bill, which predictably proves to be arrogant. Focusing on use cases is fine for narrow systems designed for a specific use, but is a categorical error when applied to generalized systems. Models like GPT-4 do nothing but predict the next word in the sequence. You can use them to write code, pass bar exams, craft contracts, craft political campaigns, plan market strategies, and power your AI companion or sexbot. The Artificial Intelligence Act, which seeks to regulate systems by use cases, says very little about how to regulate the underlying models that power all these use cases.

There are many unintended consequences. For example, the AIA mandates that training, validation, and testing datasets be relevant, representative, error-free, and complete in high-risk cases. However, large language models show that the most powerful systems are those trained on the largest data sets. These sets are not without fault, and it is not clear what it means for them to be representative. There is good evidence for data transparency, but I don’t think Europe is going to introduce weaker and less capable systems, from exam scoring to infrastructure.

Another problem with the use case approach is that it treats AI as a technology that respects boundaries itself. But neglecting boundaries is what worries most people working on these systems. Let’s say a personal assistant is rated as a low-risk use case, and a hypothetical girlfriend’s GPT-6 is deployed to make a very good personal assistant. The system is tuned to be very good at interacting with humans in the real world and accomplishing different goals. Someone asks to secure a restaurant reservation in the hottest part of town, and the only way the system does it is to cause chaos, and his one-third of the diners that night hold a reservation. That’s great until you decide to cancel.

Sound like science fiction? Sorry, but this kind of problem is scientific fact. Anyone who has trained these systems has seen them come up with solutions to problems that humans would never have thought of, and for good reason. For example, OpenAI trained the system to play the boat racing game CoastRunners and incorporated positive reinforcement for achieving high scores. It was supposed to give the system an incentive to finish the race. However, the system found an isolated lagoon instead. There, turning in a large circle, he repeatedly kills three targets, timing his movements so that he can always kill them as they repopulate. Choosing this strategy would lead to repeated fires, colliding with other boats, and going backwards on the track, but it also meant the highest score, so the model did just that.

This is an example of coordination risk, where what you want the system to do and what it actually does can diverge, perhaps violently. To limit the risk of tweaking, we need to constrain the system itself, not just how we allow people to use it.

