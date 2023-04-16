Google plans new search engine while working on new search features under Project Magi





Google is in the process of building an “all-new search engine” powered by new AI technology, as well as adding new AI-based features to its current search engine under the project name Magi. “The new search engine will offer users a much more personalized experience than the company’s current offering that attempts to anticipate user needs,” he reports in the NY Times.

new google search engine

According to the report, Google has put a team of designers, engineers and executives in charge of building this new search engine. The new search engine “could bring new AI technology to phones and homes around the world.”

The new Google search engine is still in its early stages and there is no timeline for when it will be released. But this new endeavor “demonstrates Google’s ambition to reimagine the search experience.”

The new search engine “learns what you want to know based on what you’re searching for.” Additionally, it “provides a list of pre-selected options for objects to purchase, information to research, and other information.” At the same time, it becomes more conversational, like talking to people. In previous reports, we talked about big changes Google is bringing to Google search.

In 2009, Google tried to personalize search results significantly, but actually said that all search results were personalized for everyone. But ten years later, he admitted that personalization brings little benefit to searchers. Search personalization is very limited and largely withdrawn, with the exception of some localization based on previous queries and user location. This may have been a privacy strategy, but we are in a world where Google could lose market share to his Microsoft Bing and other players.

project magi

While Google is working on an entirely new search engine, a team of over 160 Googlers are working full-time to add new features to existing Google Search. According to these reports, the project is codenamed Magi and could be released to a subset of users as early as next month.

According to the report, Magi allows searchers to complete transactions like buying shoes or booking flights. This allows searchers to complete financial transactions while incorporating the existing search ads that Google Search is currently profiting from.

These changes allow searchers to answer questions about “software coding and writing code based on user requests.” “According to the document, Google may place ads under computer code answers,” the report added.

Other Google projects

Google is also working on other initiatives such as:

Google Earth’s AI-powered mapping technology and music search through conversations with chatbots. GIFI uses AI to generate images for Google Image search results. Tivoli Tutor teaches users new languages ​​through unlimited AI text conversations. Searchalong allows users to ask questions to a chatbot while surfing her web on Google’s Chrome browser.

Google spokeswoman Lara Levin told the New York Times: Will share details soon. A Google spokesperson said that the search engine is continually improving to give partners more reasons to choose her Google, and that Android smartphone makers are working with various companies to improve the user experience. The Times reported that she said she was free to adopt the technology of

why we care

It will be interesting to see how Google changes and reacts to OpenAI and Microsoft. Search is changing incredibly quickly, and it will be fascinating to see how search advertising, SEO, and other forms of marketing change with it in the coming months.

We will keep you informed of these changes.

