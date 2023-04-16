New long-range thermal lens enables remote heating and cooling





Scientists have developed innovative thermal lenses with extended focal lengths, paving the way for remote heating and cooling applications. A study on this was published in Advanced Materials. This revolutionary method has the potential to expand the range of thermal conductivity and lead to the discovery of new thermal effects. Researchers at the Taiyuan University of Technology in China have conducted numerical simulations to verify the generality of this method, which can utilize designed Active Thermal Metasurfaces (ATMS) to realize arbitrarily shaped negative thermal conductivity materials. . In this work, we extend the theory to his 3D case to further verify the equivalence of negative thermal conductivity with his designed ATMS.

Active Thermal Metasurfaces: Key Components

Active thermal metasurfaces (ATMS) play a key role in this new approach. These carefully distributed metasurfaces are used to equivalently realize materials with negative thermal conductivity. By implementing the proposed ATMS, researchers successfully designed a long-focus thermal lens using transformation thermodynamics. This ly validated long-focus thermal lens achieves a measured focal length of 19.8 mm for remote heating and cooling applications.

The performance of this long-focus thermal lens has been verified by numerical simulations, demonstrating that the designed ATMS can be used to comparably realize arbitrarily shaped negative thermal conducting materials. Moreover, the comparability of negative thermal conductivity with designed ATMS has been confirmed in 3D cases, expanding the potential applications of this technology.

Potential Applications: Industrial and Beyond

This technology has numerous potential applications in various industries. In electronics, it helps keep sensitive objects cooler, improving overall performance and reliability.In industry, this enables numerous chemical processes where temperature control plays a role. Additionally, the technology can be applied to medical applications where precise temperature control is essential for certain therapeutic or diagnostic procedures.

Dutch deep tech startup Incooling cools data centers from the ground up – Innovation Origins

Incooling invented a cooling system for the chips that are the source of heat in data centers. Along with SPIE, startups are looking for new clients.

This innovative method expands the range of thermal conductivities and provides new pathways to achieve unprecedented thermal effects with effective negative thermal conductivities. Examples of such effects include “thermal surface plasmon polaritons,” thermal superlensing, thermal tunneling, and thermal invisible gateways. As research progresses, further developments and potential applications are expected to emerge, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the area of ​​thermal management.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/novel-long-range-thermal-lens-makes-remote-heating-and-cooling-possible/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related