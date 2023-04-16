Evergent Announces Flagship Evergent Monetization





SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today launched the Evergent Monetization Platform (EMP) on Google Cloud Marketplace announced that it had Organizations will have access to Evergents’ highly configurable platform to deploy monetization services across multiple geographies and services much faster. The flexibility of the Evergents platform enables faster time to market, allowing businesses to quickly optimize monetization across their global digital media services and accelerate revenue across markets.

Google Cloud Marketplace gives customers seamless access to powerful Google Cloud-based software solutions to improve business outcomes. Global Head of Media & Entertainment and Gaming for Google Cloud. says his Kip Schauer.

Evergent is a global leader in providing the best monetization solutions for telecommunications, media, entertainment and enterprise companies. As the digital world becomes more complex, it’s imperative that service providers have the monetization tools they need to give their customers what they want. Evergent founder and CEO Vijay Sajja says they want it. The inclusion of his EMP in the Google Cloud Marketplace will make it much easier for businesses to leverage Google’s services through their existing relationships with Google Cloud and use the tools to maximize revenue in this challenging market. will be

Evergents EMP solutions enable global digital and subscriber-based businesses to launch and manage complex customer relationship management and monetization systems across multiple regions, languages ​​and currencies. Evergents’ comprehensive platform empowers global media and entertainment, telecommunications and enterprise companies such as the NBA and BritBox to maximize revenue across markets, launch new pricing and promotional strategies, and reduce churn while being proactive. gives you the flexibility to optimize customer loyalty.

Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software and services to run their businesses more efficiently and cost-effectively.

For more information on the Evergent Google Cloud Marketplace listing, please visit https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/evergent-inc-public/evergent-monetization-platform.

About Evergent

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Evergent provides customer relationship management tools to global digital media, entertainment and communications providers. With customers in 175 countries, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, easy-to-use solutions that enable each customer to streamline her CRM process and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, please visit www.evergent.com.

