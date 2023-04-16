Air Peace will launch direct flights from Nigeria to Israel on April 20, envoy says





Nigeria’s Ambassador to Israel, Michael Freeman, has said that direct flights from the country to Israel will begin on April 20, 2023.

Freeman said in an interview with NAN on Saturday that Airpeace Airlines will fly twice a week from Nigeria to Tel Aviv.

The Israeli envoy said the development was made possible with the support of the Nigerian government.

“On April 20th, we will begin direct flights between Israel and Nigeria. There will be two weekly flights with Air Peace Airlines from Lagos, Abuja and Tel Aviv,” Freeman said.

“This would not have been possible without the efforts of the current government.

“Now it is important to clarify that this government has made this happen, and we need to understand the positive difference these flights will make.

“At the moment, if you are planning to fly to Israel, you will have to go through an Ethiopian, Turkish or British airline, and a direct flight will take 5 hours and 20 minutes, compared to a 13 hour delay overseas. occurs.

“Direct flights do a lot. Especially they bring our country closer together.”

Freeman also assured that the Israeli mission in Nigeria would work closely with the federal government to deepen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He said Israel, with its holy land and 3,000-year history, has played host to Christian, Muslim and Jewish pilgrims.

The envoy added that business relations between the two countries would also improve, as Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and Israel is known for its thriving business.

According to Freeman, air transport links will enhance business opportunities, increase tourism potential and also enhance foreign currency flows to Nigeria.

Partnership opportunities between Nigeria and Israel

“There are many areas where Israel and Nigeria can work together. I think the most important area is human resource development,” he said.

“45% of Israel’s GDP comes from human capital and high-tech innovation. It is noteworthy that Israel is a country without natural resources, but it is dependent on human capital.

“In other areas, such as agriculture, we believe Israel and Nigeria can work together to create millions of jobs.

“Another area is homeland security. We can talk about education, health and high tech.

“The new program will be developed by Nigerian innovators who have been given program mentorship. Nigeria is a country with potential that I have never seen before.”

Freeman said Israel, a country with great potential, is eager to share its knowledge and expertise with Nigeria.

He also said he was confident that Nigeria’s next leader would improve the lives of its citizens “under Bola Tinub”.

Airpeace confirms Nigeria-Israel flights

In support of Freeman’s disclosure about the development, Nigeria’s flag carrier Airpeace said scheduled flights to Israel will begin next Thursday.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the airline announced bookings for flights from Nigeria to Tel Aviv.

“Israel ready for kickoff? Save the date 20 April 2023 for direct non-stop flight connections from Lagos and Abuja to Tel Aviv,” tweeted Air Peace.

Last year, the airline announced that it was ready to operate direct flights to the Middle Eastern country.

