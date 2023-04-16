Discretion isn’t always a good part of courage





We must boldly build a vast legacy to be offered to future generations.

I’ve been an avid supporter of others, but I have to admit the truth: Lionel Messi is without a doubt one of the greatest footballers of our time.

But he has the best shoe skills. A modern, lace-free football boot with high-tech scientific innovations to help him run fast while manipulating tackles on the pitch. Messi’s shoes were developed by his sponsor Adidas, his maker of the world’s second largest athletic wear after Nike.

You may wonder what sparked my interest in athletic shoe technology. It’s not the technology of the shoe, it’s the Adidas vision set by former CEO Herbert Hainer in 2001 that turned the German company around and inspired me.

Before Hainer took over the company, it was losing market share to lackluster sneaker designs that were no longer attractive. But rather than padlock the company financially to try to recoup its losses while actively encouraging its employees to sell its apparel more efficiently, Hainer made the boldest move. I was. He didn’t follow the path that his income statement led him to. Instead, he reframed the company’s vision to be all about helping athletes reach their full potential.

Former Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer.

He backed up his vision with action. And when an investor in the company complained of lower profit margins than Nike, he said Adidas had higher product development costs.

“The goal wasn’t to be the biggest and richest, but to start making products that help athletes. If we can help athletes achieve their dreams, whether it’s an Olympic gold medal or the French Open, we’ve achieved so much more. We can, revenue numbers,” he said.

As Hainer planned, the company grew during his 15-year tenure. By the time Hainer retired, he had successfully revitalized the Adidas brand, increasing its market capitalization from his US$3.4 billion to more than his US$30 billion. With his bold leadership, the company took on a new mission and people embraced his vision.

As Oliver Bte, CEO of Allianz, the world’s largest insurance company, once said: Sorry, not even my top team. The question is what can we bring people together for? (March 2022, CEO Excellence)

Fortune favors the bold

People are always mobilized by generating courageous, compelling and contemporary ideas. But thinking big and thinking globally can be daunting for many, especially if you only operate in small circles. Additionally, most of us have been raised to “play it safe”, or “a bird in your hand is worth more than two in the bush”. We weren’t taught to take risks.

This is where effective leadership comes into play. The world’s most successful leaders and CEOs think differently. They can calm anxiety, clarify the big picture, and explain why it is imperative to pursue it. See uncertainty as an opportunity to shape the future destiny of companies and organizations.

Recently, McKinsey & Company announced that the best CEOs have applied boldness to setting direction, vision, strategy, and allocating resources.

Jamaica has been on the same path for a long time without meaningful results for its citizens. Yes, all statistics point to macroeconomic indicators heading in the right direction. Our balance sheet seems to be on the right track. However, significant economic growth has yet to be achieved, and the nation’s per capita income and purchasing power have not been stretched for too long.

I have argued that we have pursued the same industry for years without taking any substantial risk of investing in new and innovative things to gain a global competitive edge. Value-added agriculture, medical/wellness tourism and Jamaica are three industries that should be aggressively built to become the world’s creative entertainment hub.

For example, the creative economy contributes approximately 6.1% to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with an average of 2% to 7% of global GDP. According to United Nations estimates, the creative economy industry generates over $2 trillion in annual revenue and her nearly 50 million jobs worldwide. Half of these workers are women, and more than any other sector she works in an area where people between the ages of 15 and her 29 are engaged. Television and the visual arts are the leading segments of the creative economy in terms of income, while visual arts and music are the largest industries in terms of employment (www.thepolicycircle.org).

Over the years, successive governments have viewed culture as merely a season of makeshift activity aimed at making people feel good, but have grown the economy significantly and made people feel better. It does not see it as a serious industry that needs a stimulus that could improve lives. We have acted with conviction and financial dedication to deepen

Worse, there is no silver lining on the horizon, as evidenced by the 2023/2024 spending projections. If you look closely, there is no real iterative increase in the program, nor capital investment in new projects. In other words, it’s a blue page.

why? If Jamaica continues to say it’s a cultural powerhouse, where are the streamlining, investment incentives and bold vision? We’ve done it for the business process outsourcing (BPO) and tourism sectors.

The world is huge, with 7.8 billion people, and with Jamaica at 0.038% of the population, things are relatively small. Yet our size has never prevented us from making a huge impact on the world stage with an influence that is thousands of times greater than our population.

Jamaican brands are strong thanks to Jamaican national heroes, reggae musicians, athletes, academics and leaders. But we should not have monetized this value for the benefit of Jamaica. And now, due to our inaction, new stars have emerged from Asia and Africa onto the world stage. By our inaction, we will harm our legacy if we do not build on the tremendous legacy it has provided to future generations.

Aristotle said, “Excellence is never accidental.” Jamaica needs a bold-minded CEO who understands that they can change the world and improve the lives of all Jamaicans. So don’t leave innovation to chance. Jamaica, it’s time to be bold.

continuation

