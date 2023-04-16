OpenAI ChatGPT VS Google Bard: Which AI Chatbot Will Be the Real Disruptor?





Since OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, an AI chatbot last November, there has been a surge in generative AI chatbots in the industry. One of his major tech giants, Google, has also stepped into this segment by launching a generative AI chatbot called Bard. So, his two major players in the current market are OpenAI, along with Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

Microsoft has announced that ChatGPT will be integrated with the MS Office Suite and Bing Search, but Google’s Bard is still in its early stages. Tech Today took the opportunity to compare both AI chatbots to understand which one is better and why.

ChatGPT vs Bard

Starting with the user interface, the ChatGPT UI offers a lot of data, but it looks cluttered compared to Bard’s UI. Google’s Bard seems to have a much more sophisticated user interface. However, this is completely subjective and may vary from person to person.

The biggest limitation of ChatGPT we faced was that the entire AI model was only trained on the dataset until September 2021. So if you’re using an AI chatbot, you may get outdated and inaccurate responses. This is where the bard clearly has the upper hand.

For example, when asked if Pathaani is worth watching, Bard gave three sets of detailed responses, saying that ChatGPT was an upcoming Indian film.

As for speed, I tried giving complex commands to both AI chatbots on the same computer with the same internet speed. In less than eight seconds, Google’s bard presented his three drafts, and ChatGPT provided better and more detailed responses in real time. So when it comes to response time, ChatGPT wins.

ChatGPT and Bard are trained with different language models. While OpenAI’s ChatGPT can generate a wide range of text for multiple purposes, Bard is based on LaMDA, which is designed for more natural conversations.

How are you? I am excited to help people work and learn more about the world. How are you today? This looks like you are having a conversation with a human.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, responded to the same prompt with: Is there anything I can help you with today?

Both AI chatbots keep conversations going, but with very different approaches.

verdict

Googles Bard has a much more recently updated knowledge base compared to ChatGPT. OpenAI trained ChatGPT until 2022. However, both chatbots have not yet undergone much development in the future, so we may see even more intense competition between the two chatbots.

