5 misconceptions about cryptocurrency regulation





Crypto assets have been around for over a decade, but they are still considered new technology. Despite several attempts to regulate the industry, there is still no clear framework for crypto operations.

However, especially as the industry grows, it is imperative to clarify the facts surrounding crypto regulation and how they affect crypto investing. So here are five common misconceptions and truths .

1. Crypto regulation stifles innovation and growth

Some argue that crypto regulation stifles innovation and growth, especially since a fundamental tenet of cryptocurrencies is the lack of centralized oversight. This may have been true in the early days of digital assets. Maybe, but it’s not true now that cryptography has advanced and achieved mass adoption.

Regulation can ensure that companies are held accountable. This can lead to a more stable investment climate, reduce risk and uncertainty, ensure consumer protection, foster trust and confidence in the industry, and lead to further adoption. New technologies bring great benefits, but often come with great risks. Appropriate crypto guidelines will make crypto investment and development easier for mainstream businesses and individuals, leading to further innovation and growth in the industry.

Indeed, stifling and obviously burdensome guidelines could be created, especially if crypto assets are continuously linked to illicit financial activities. After all, there are some reports of criminals using Bitcoin to launder money. However, this is not the goal of crypto regulation. A good crypto policy, especially against money laundering, makes digital assets more likely to gain wider adoption.

Crypto regulation must protect end consumers while allowing new products and processes to grow and evolve. Regulators can take advantage of cryptocurrency attributes by creating and enforcing guidelines using blockchain-based tools. Any policy that ignores the uniqueness of cryptocurrencies is clearly short-sighted and stifling.

2. Crypto regulation is similar to the traditional financial system

A common misconception is that the laws that guide the traditional financial system work well for cryptocurrencies. Coindesk even reports that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler proved this. But this is not correct. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are so far removed from traditional assets and financial systems that it would be inappropriate to regulate them in the same way.

For example, blockchains are typically decentralized, whereas traditional financial systems are centralized.

In the traditional banking sector, central governing bodies (governments or government-affiliated private bodies) develop and enforce requirements, limits, and guidelines. In contrast, cryptocurrencies were created to eliminate centralization. Therefore, copying regulations from the traditional financial sector and pasting them into the cryptocurrency sector is a sure-fire process.

Crypto and traditional financial regulations seek to protect people from illicit financial activity, but requirements, limits, processes, and guidelines must be different. Traditional financial guidelines have never been created with the peculiarities of blockchain technology in mind.While the traditional financial industry has remained largely unchanged, the cryptocurrency industry has evolved rapidly, with many activities, products and Services are changing rapidly.

Therefore, new regulations will be created to consider and address the unique attributes of crypto-assets.

3. Enforcing Crypto Regulations Is Impossible

Because blockchain technology is decentralized and crypto transactions can be completed privately, many believe that enforcing crypto regulation is impossible.

Cryptocurrency transactions are the most secure payment method, but they leave an audit trail linked to your public key so they can be traced. These public keys are usually linked to the actual data, especially when converting crypto to fiat currency. This allows many law enforcement agencies to use blockchain analytics and other related tools to track and prosecute cybercriminals who use cryptocurrencies for their criminal activities.

Additionally, some cryptocurrency organizations are required to comply with anti-money laundering, know your customer guidelines, and national cryptocurrency regulators.

Nevertheless, crypto regulation enforcement is fraught with various challenges. As countries develop and implement different cryptocurrency regulations, there is no global cryptocurrency framework and the various laws and regulations of each country do not adequately cover all elements of cryptocurrencies. Regulations also need to be constantly updated as many new trends and technologies emerge.

4. Blockchain technology is self-regulatory, so cryptography regulation is unnecessary

Another common misconception is that crypto regulation is redundant because blockchain technology and smart contracts are transparent, decentralized, secure, and tamper-proof. However, blockchain technology does not protect against criminal financial activity or other risks. Also, since cryptocurrencies are still new, there are some uncertainties and unknowns.

Blockchains can and have been hacked. Due to the immutable nature of blockchain, these hacks are somewhat permanent. Additionally, some blockchains are not highly secure, transparent, or immutable, leaving many vulnerabilities, hiding identities and potentially reversing transactions.

As a result, cryptocurrency regulation is essential to protect consumers and businesses from criminal financial activity and bad actors. For example, if a crypto service provider is licensed and sanctioned, the risks associated with crypto storage, investment, transfer, etc. are adequately addressed.

Additionally, regulated cryptocurrency companies will have clear requirements for engaging with cryptocurrencies, leading to a more stable and secure environment for investors to engage with digital assets.

5. Crypto is currently unregulated

While there is no globally accepted framework for crypto regulation, it is not true that crypto is currently unregulated. Governments and regulators have initiated cryptocurrency compliance due to the rise in crypto-cybercrime and fraudulent digital asset transactions. This includes elements such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).

Several countries have implemented cryptocurrency regulations (both positive and negative) and many others are studying the crypto space to formulate regulations. Even in countries without explicit crypto regulations, crypto assets are usually subject to general financial laws.

For example, countries such as China, Nepal, and Nigeria have banned cryptocurrencies, while Switzerland and Japan have laws regarding cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency service providers. Meanwhile, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and the European Union are still drafting crypto legislation despite having crypto regulators and myriad guidance documents.Likewise, the Australian government is concerned with mapping its tokens. Published a paper. This is a strategy for classifying digital assets to identify the most appropriate regulatory framework.

Countries are taking different approaches to regulating crypto-assets, resulting in a confusing global response to crypto regulation. However, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has directed countries to regulate digital assets and crypto service providers. The FATF is the international body that creates regulations to combat criminal financial activity, so we know the importance of having effective crypto regulation.

Similarly, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has released guidelines (PDF) for countries to regulate crypto exchanges. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also calls for a coordinated, consistent and comprehensive global crypto regulatory framework to stabilize markets and foster consumer confidence.

It is best to be aware of your country’s cryptocurrency stance before trading or investing, as regulation can have a significant impact on investment decisions.

Crypto Regulation Isn’t Always What It Realized

With the cryptocurrency landscape still emerging and without a globally accepted framework to guide operations, it is easy to get the wrong idea about crypto regulation. Correct information on crypto regulation is needed to avoid making sloppy investment decisions.

Keep up with regulatory changes and remember that it is possible to build a secure, innovative and thriving crypto ecosystem with crypto regulation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/crypto-regulations-myths-debunked/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related