Google announces shutdown of G Suite app Currents, according to report





Google (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Google has announced that it will shut down Currents, a platform introduced in 2019 as a replacement for Google Plus for G Suite users.

According to The Verge, the company will begin decommissioning Currents on July 5, and data can be exported until August 8, 2023, but the data will no longer be available.

Additionally, in a blog post, the company said it would be deprecating Currents and replacing it with Spaces, a central place where people can share files, assign tasks, and stay connected.

As spaces become available, we plan to retire Google Current starting in 2023 and move the remaining content and community to new spaces.

The reason behind the change, according to the company, is to eliminate the need for users to move to another platform. Instead, you can conveniently use Chat and Spaces, which are seamlessly integrated into Gmail out of the box.

Over the next year, we pledged to enhance Spaces and make it a better alternative.

We plan to introduce new features such as support for large communities and leadership communications, advanced search options, content management tools, and more.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it will end support for its Nest Secure and Dropcam home security systems on April 8, 2024.

The company also said it will end the “Works with Nest” program starting September 29.

–IANS

shs/prw

First Release: Apr 16, 2023 | 4:50 PM

First Release: Apr 16, 2023 | 4:50 PM

