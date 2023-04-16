Solar panels for hospitals and PR firms in India against fossil fuels: Sustainability success story of the week





Published weekly, the series explores five key pillars – energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and business leadership – across the campaign to explore how businesses and sustainability professionals can achieve the Mission Possible. It shows what you are working on.

In the UK and around the world, leading companies, cities, states and regions are turning their environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up his five positive stories on sustainability this week.

Energy: Thousands of Indian healthcare facilities adapt to solar power to improve energy efficiency

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) recently released a major analysis that concluded that sustaining the 1.5C trajectory of the Paris Agreement will require a tripling of investment in renewable energy. Investment is currently concentrated mainly in the US, EU and China, and the southern part of the world will require an even sharper increase in investment.

IKEA and Selco foundations partner to fund 48 million solar and energy storage facilities across India, deployed in 25,000 healthcare facilities serving more than 170 million people in total That’s welcome news. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India is assisting in the allocation of funds.

The funding will add approximately 100MW of solar energy capacity by 2026. For the first time, it will be able to power facilities that currently do not have access to electricity, reducing emissions and local air pollution for facilities that rely on fossil fuel technology. Funds will also be used to improve the energy efficiency of the facility to ensure that new clean technologies are effective.

Dr Maria Neira, Director of Environment, Climate and Health at the World Health Organization (WHO) said: Yet her billion people around the world are still served by health facilities without reliable electricity or no access to electricity at all. Distributed renewable energy presents a significant opportunity to accelerate the electrification of healthcare facilities, including in remote areas.

Resource: Envision Racing campaign to tackle e-waste

edie recently published an article featuring Mike Townsend, Chief of the Earthshine Group. This is about the need to move to a circular economy in the automotive industry as the electric vehicle (EV) revolution accelerates.

While he has focused on major automakers like Groupe Renault, this week he received some exciting news about motorsport’s circular economy. British Formula E team Envision Racing has launched a new global competition aimed at raising awareness and finding innovative solutions to the global e-waste challenge.

Aimed at young people between the ages of 9 and 21, participants are asked to imagine a race car made entirely from recycled and repurposed components (pardon the pun). They challenge us to think about how the unused or broken electronic and electrical equipment lying around our homes could be given new life in the sports and automotive fields. The Race to Waste competition runs until July 1st.

According to the United Nations, e-waste is the world’s fastest growing household waste stream, set to double by 2030 against 2014 standards.

Envision Racing Driver Sébastien Buemi said: You can now race up to 320 km/h from 225 km/h in the first year of Formula Es in 2014/15.

However, since the battery is made from certain metals and minerals, it can be reused even if the battery itself is depleted. There is an urgent need to create a system to obtain and extract these and other materials from old electrical appliances and use them as part of the electrical revolution.

Mobility: Gridserve opens two new charging hubs in North East England

Staying on the topic of electric mobility, Gridserve recently opened two new EV charging hubs on the A1 in the North East of England. One is Moto Washington North and the other is Moto Washington South. The new addition brings 17 Moto service stations to host Gridserve chargers, with Moto promising several new additions by the end of 2023.

Each of the new hubs will host 6 fast chargers (350kw capable) with power sourced from the Gridserve portfolio of solar and battery farms in the UK. Grisderve moved to purchase the UK’s first subsidized solar farm in Clayhill, Bedfordshire in 2020 and now owns and/or operates a facility that generates 62GWh of renewable electricity annually .

Motos CEO Ken McMeikan said:

Built Environments: Geoship Unveils Prototype Dome Home

Looking at affordable low-carbon housing in the UK, home of edie, the standout option seems to be modified or modular homes built using modern construction methods.

Across the Atlantic, 3D printing seems ubiquitous, but will injection-molded domes be the next big thing? Geoship recently unveiled the first prototype of a geosodic dome home known as Geoship. . The facility, located in Nevada City, California, has a 90% lower carbon footprint during operation than traditional homes. Manufactured using ceramic injection molding and designed with energy efficiency and climate adaptation in mind. Geoship claims to be resistant to hurricanes, floods, fires and earthquakes.

Geoship launched in 2019 with over 10,000 pre-orders for domes that can be built as individual units or in clusters.

Geoship Founder and CEO Morgan Bierschenk said: Ceramic domes and regeneration villages offer a unique service to this emerging market.

Business Leadership: Clean Creatives surpasses support from 500 agencies

Today, various industry groups, including music, architecture, travel and tourism, have declared a climate change emergency and are working together to improve environmental performance.

Clean Creatives, a group in the PR and advertising industry, is in the news this week announcing it has surpassed 500 members. Hundreds of institutions and individuals have pledged to stop working with fossil fuel customers with expansion plans and to stop working with industry groups they believe are involved in climate-related greenwashing.

Members of Clean Creatives are also working to end work with clients that hinder the development and implementation of stronger green policies and to better promote credible climate solutions.

The advertising industry is changing and these agencies are at the forefront of a historic shift away from polluting their customers. Duncan Meisel, executive director of Clean Creatives, says it shows you can grow a strong creative business without relying on fossil fuel clients.

The question for other agency execs is simple. Do you want to lead this transition or be left behind?

Read the full edies here.

