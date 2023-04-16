



If you want to know how to screenshot on Google Pixel phone, you are in luck. Because there are multiple ways to do it.

We’ve found 5 different ways to take screenshots on your Pixel phone, and they’re all worth knowing. Some use physical buttons, some use gestures, and it can even be done with your voice.In addition to these options, there are ways to capture scrolling screenshots that are good for long web pages. .

Each of these methods should work for Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. For older models it may or may not work depending on what model you are using. But some are built into the OS, so having Android 12 helps.

So read on to see how to take a screenshot on a Google Pixel phone in a simple step-by-step format for each method.

How to take a screenshot on Google Pixel using physical buttons 1. Press the Power and Volume Down keys.

(Image: © Mirai)

This is the most obvious way to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel as it works for most Android phones. (The only difference is that taking screenshots on the iPhone requires power and volume up, not down.)

Press the power and volume down keys at the same time and release both to hear the camera shutter click. This will display a thumbnail of your screenshot in the bottom left corner of your screen with options to share and edit your screenshot. If you’re screenshotting something beyond the bottom of the screen, you’ll also see the option to capture more. This allows you to take scrolling screenshots (see below for details).

How to take a screenshot on Google Pixel using gestures

On Pixel phones (in fact most Androids) there are two ways to navigate the screen. The swipe or “traditional” three-button method.

Both do basically the same thing, the only difference is how the functionality is accessed. Here are the steps for the gesture-based approach:

1. Open the settings menu

If you want to use gestures, first go to the settings menu.

2. Scroll down to System

(Image: © Mirai)

[システム]teeth[設定]At the bottom of the menu, under Google,[電話について]is on top of

3.[システム]in the menu[ジェスチャー]Choose.

(Image: © Mirai)

This is the third option and contains many other useful settings.

4. Select system navigation

(Image: © Mirai)

This is the fourth option. At a glance you can see which of the two control methods is currently selected.

5. Select gesture navigation

(Image: © Mirai)

Selecting Gesture Navigation allows you to use swipes for certain actions. For example, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to go to Home.

6. Swipe up to open the app

(Image: © Mirai)

Finally, you can now take screenshots using gestures. Simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen, hold and release. This will show a carousel of recently opened apps.

7. Take a screenshot!

(Image: © Mirai)

A screenshot prompt appears at the bottom of the screen. Swipe right until you see the app you want to capture and tap[スクリーンショット]Click.

Note that you can only take screenshots of one open window this way. For example, if you have multiple Chrome tabs open, this method will only screenshot the last viewed tab.

How to take a screenshot on Google Pixel using 3-button navigation

This is basically the same as using Gestures, except for the last part, but I’ll walk you through it again anyway.

1. Open the settings menu

If you use the 3-button navigation, first go to the settings menu.

2. Scroll down to System

(Image: © Mirai)

3.[システム]in the menu[ジェスチャー]Choose.

(Image: © Mirai)

4. Select system navigation

(Image: © Mirai)

5. Select 3 button navigation

(Image: © Mirai)

This time, instead of opting for gestures, we choose the other option, 3-button navigation.

6.[概要]Click the button to open the app

(Image: © Mirai)

In the three-button navigation method, a triangle ([戻る]button), and a circle in the center ([ホーム]), and a square in the lower right ([概要]) is displayed. The latter shows recently used apps.

Press Square once to use.

7. Take a screenshot!

(Image: © Mirai)

As with the swipe method, select the app you want to capture and tap at the bottom of the screen.[スクリーンショット]Click.

Again, once you have it, you can share, edit, or capture more.

How to take a screenshot on Google Pixel using the backtap method

Google Pixel has a back-tap feature that allows you to perform certain commands by tapping the back of the phone twice. There are several commands that can be assigned and the screenshot is one of them.

1.[設定]Open the menu and[システム]Scroll down to

(Image: © Mirai)

2. Select Gesture

(Image: © Mirai)

3. Select a quick tap to initiate an action

(Image: © Mirai)

Four.[クイックタップを使用]Choose

(Image: © Mirai)

at the top of the screen[クイック タップを使用する]If you do not select , all of the options below will be greyed out.

5. Select Screenshot

(Image: © Mirai)

This is conveniently the first option on the list.

6. Quickly double-tap the back of your Pixel phone

(Image: © Mirai)

Just tap twice quickly on the back of your phone. This usually works very smoothly. However, if it’s too easy to trigger, there’s an option at the bottom of this menu that requires a stronger tap.

Again, doing this option will create a thumbnail of your screenshot so you can share, edit, or capture further if you wish.

How to take a screenshot on Google Pixel using voice commands

Google Assistant may not be the most obvious tool to use for screenshots, but it does the job quickly and smoothly. Method is as follows.

1. Launch Google Assistant

(Image: © Mirai)

How you do this depends on how you set it up. For example, it can be done using the back-tap approach, the power button, or “Hey Google” or another wake phrase.

2. Ask your assistant to take a screenshot

It’s really that simple. No, I’m not going to teach you how to speak. You probably understand that bit.

Screenshots, like all other methods, are saved in the Screenshots folder inside the Images folder of the Files app. You can also access it from within Google Photos if you have the app set to autosave.

How to take scrolling screenshots on Google Pixel

Some of the methods above also let you choose longer than normal screenshots if you’re viewing something that takes up more than one screen length.

1. Take a screenshot

All of the above methods work except Google Assistant, which doesn’t seem to offer this option. The only caveat is that you must use a compatible app, such as Google Chrome.

2.[もっとキャプチャ]Click.

(Image: © Mirai)

This is displayed in the bottom right corner of the screen after taking a screenshot.

3. Move the crosshairs to highlight the area of ​​the page you want to capture.

(Image: © Mirai)

Simply drag your finger down the screen to increase the size of your screenshot.

Four.[保存]Click.

(Image: © Mirai)

You are done. Scrolling screenshots can now be shared and edited just like standard screenshots.

Want more mobile tips? Find out how to clear your Android phone’s cache, how to clean your phone’s charging port, and how to block numbers on Android. If you’re planning on upgrading, check out our list of the best Android phones.

