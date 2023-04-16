Cutting-edge technology at Hong Kong Tech Fair attracts over 66,000 buyers worldwide





HONG KONG – (NewMediaWire) – April 16, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Hong Kong showcased its strengths in innovation and technology (I&T) at a series of innovation and technology trade fairs. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) were held concurrently with the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) and the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition).

The three tech fairs attracted more than 66,000 buyers from nearly 160 countries and regions, including mainland China, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, India, and Russia. The overwhelming response and lively exchange of views at the event highlighted Hong Kong’s rapid development into an international I&T hub, connecting the world with mainland China and ASEAN.

The three exhibitions will be held in a hybrid format, accessible in person and online via HKTDC’s EXHIBITION+ platform, allowing exhibitors and buyers from around the world to continue their business online until April 22nd. The Click2Match smart business matching platform has facilitated over 3,000 business meetings to date.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong said: Explore her business opportunities across geographies and industries and the endless possibilities of innovation and technology collaboration. ”

“Many exhibitors were happy to receive orders on the spot and secure business partnerships. The three tech fairs will be major players in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) innotech ecosystem. The success of these events reflects Hong Kong’s determination to develop into an international center of innovation and technology at full speed, and the strength of Hong Kong as a cosmopolitan city. It reaffirms its status: a trade and exhibition center,” she added.

InnoEX and the Hong Kong Electronics Fair were the flagship events of the inaugural Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BITWeek) including the Digital Economy Summit co-hosted by the Hong Kong SAR Government and Cyberport. Combined, his three BITWeek events recorded over 50,000 local and international visitors in total.

HKTDC’s three tech fairs showcased over 100 innovative solutions to promote Hong Kong’s smart city development presented by the Smart Hong Kong Pavilion, implemented by 14 research institutes in cooperation with world-renowned universities Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics projects were introduced. The InnoHK initiative under the Innovation and Technology Commission, the latest electronics and smart lighting solutions, and a series of forums, panel discussions, and seminars featuring eminent experts sharing insights on the latest technology trends.

AI, smart cities and the metaverse dominate the conversation

Over 50 events during the fair, including InnoEX Forum, Under 30 – Technology Trends Symposium for the Next Generation, Asia Lighting Forum, “France in the Game – Sustainable Development for Tomorrow’s Cities” organized by So French was held. The So Innovative Pavilion and the “Building Data Ecology and Collaboration Between Twin Cities” event organized by the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) and the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission. Lively discussions on trending topics such as AI, smart cities, and the metaverse attracted a large number of industry participants.

Over 80% of the I&T industry expects revenue growth in the next 1-2 years

The majority of over 1,000 exhibitors and buyers who responded to an independent survey commissioned by HKTDC at the fair expressed optimism about future business developments and sales. They agreed that Hong Kong would offer the advantage of connecting the world with her GBA and ASEAN.

According to the survey, 75% of InnoEX respondents believe their overall sales will increase over the next six months to one year. A total of 86% of respondents expect their overall sales to increase in the next 1-2 years.

Respondents said the biggest advantage of Hong Kong’s innovation sector was its highly skilled multicultural talent pool (26%), creative technology solutions (25%), and intermediaries between mainland China and the world. believe they are in a unique role (21%) as .

Moreover, with the support of policies, many companies are trying to enter the ASEAN market. 38% of local exhibitor respondents are trying or planning to expand to ASEAN countries, 31% of respondents are planning to expand to GBA, and 89% are in his GBA market. was optimistic about the business development of 21% of respondents plan to expand to other cities in China outside the GBA.

In addition, about 50% and about 30% of local exhibitor respondents, respectively, indicated policy support from the Hong Kong and mainland governments and/or support from other organizations in both locations, willingness to cooperate by mainland and international companies. , as well as capitalizing on the complementary advantages of Hong Kong and other GBA cities, are favorable for Hong Kong innovation enterprises to develop the GBA mainland city market.

Among the respondents of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) and the Hong Kong Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), 58% of respondents expected overall sales to increase in the next 6 months to 1 year. A total of 72% of respondents expect their overall sales to increase in the next 1-2 years. In terms of product trends, Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) respondents said consumer electronics (21%), audio-visual products (21%), and electronic or electrical accessories (20%) had major growth potential. identified as the highest. sales market this year.

Regarding the Hong Kong Lighting Fair, more than 51% of respondents believe that LED-type lighting products have the greatest growth potential among the main sales markets, followed by commercial lighting (33%), outdoor and Public lighting (27%) follows. and residential lighting (20%).

Demand for smart products drives attractive deals at tech trade fairs

Shanghai Yuweia Technology Co., Ltd. promoted its virtual reality products at InnoEX. Ryan Zhu, the company’s chief of marketing and his officer, said: It will be held in the United States, Indonesia, Singapore and other locations. We hope to participate in this trade show again next year and bring our latest products to consumers around the world. ”

During the fair, government officials from ASEAN countries, mainland China and Hong Kong met and exchanged ideas with exhibitors from various countries and regions at the ASEAN Smart City Development Roundtable. Lim Chinn Hwa, senior director of his GovTech in Singapore, said: It identifies differences in the governance approaches of the two locations, talents that can serve the needs of both locations, and facilitates knowledge exchange. Sharing ideas and policies in these areas is very beneficial. ”

Hong Kong exhibitor Doss (HK) Limited promoted a Bluetooth speaker at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition). According to Vivian Liang, the company’s sales manager, “We aim to open up new markets and strengthen relationships with existing customers through the fair. Direct interaction with customers during the fair is It has helped us cultivate long-term relationships and generate more.This fair has brought good results.Meeted with about 50 new buyers, mainly from Europe and America.Received orders totaling 100,000 USD I anticipate.”

Strong global purchasing power through Hong Kong

With the reopening of customs clearance between the mainland, Hong Kong and the world, buyers from all over the world flocked to the fair, with vigorous sales activities on-site and online. His head of technology at Australia-based Leading Edge, Arvine Quizon, traveled to Hong Kong to source at an electronics fair. He highly praised the fair and said: Since the pandemic I will definitely be back more often. ”

Exhibitor, Mr. Vivian Wu, General Manager of Mainland China’s Zhongshan Obals Lighting & Electric Co., Ltd won a large number of orders at the fair. she said: With quality buyers from new markets such as Africa, Asia and the Middle East, she has established over 300 new contacts. About 30 new buyers came from large companies with their own brands. ”

website

– InnoEX: https://www.hktdc.com/event/innoex/en

– Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition): https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkelectronicsfairse/en

– Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition): https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklightingfairse/en

– HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

– Photo download link: https://bit.ly/3UBGlaG

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, support and develop trade in Hong Kong. With 50 offices worldwide, including 13 in mainland China, HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. HKTDC also provides the latest market insights and product information through research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

media inquiries

Please contact Raconteur for more information.

Morisa Lau, Phone: +852 6187 7786, Email: molisalau@raconteur.hk

Betsy Tse, Tel: +852 9742 7338, Email: betsytse@raconteur.hk

HKTDC Communications and Public Relations Department:

Eric Wong, Phone: +852 2584 4575, Email: eric.ks.wong@hktdc.org

Clementine Cheung, Phone: +852 2584 4514, Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

