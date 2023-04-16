Google Play Store Lawsuit: NCLAT Begins Final Hearing on Monday





The National Corporate Law Court of Appeals (NCLAT) made headlines on Monday after CCI not only issued a non-monetary order to Google, but also fined the tech giant Rs 936 crore. Final Hearing of Play Store Policy Litigation Begins. competitive behavior.

In a separate proceeding, the Supreme Court on Monday asked Google to withdraw its appeal against a January NCLAT decision denying interim relief to big tech in the form of staying the Rs 936 crore fine imposed by Google. I will take up the application for His CCI in his Oct. 25 ruling on Google Play Store policies.

The Play store policy case is the second case and the first case is an Android issue. In this case, we confirmed that competition watchdogs not only issue non-financial directives to tech giants for anti-competitive behavior, but also impose financial penalties.

Following CCI’s ruling in the Google Play Store policy lawsuit on October 25th last year, starting April 26th this year, we will introduce User Choice Billing (UCB) policies that allow app developers to use third parties. I’m proposing. billing system. However, domestic start-ups are still against this. Even after UCB, Google continues to charge app developers hefty fees/service fees of 15-26 percent if third-party billing systems are used, and for some companies has become infeasible. Developers can distribute their apps through the Play Store.

The country’s digital start-ups recently instructed the CCI to invoke the doctrine that they must sue Google over a complaint filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a policy think tank for digital start-ups. filed with the Delhi High Court seeking

This case involves the exclusive and compulsory use of the Google Play Billing System (GPB) as well as to receive payments for apps (and other digital products such as audio, video and games) distributed/sold through Google. This is related to Google’s Play Store policy, which requires app developers to Not only the Play Store, but also certain in-app purchases, such as purchases made by users of your app after downloading/purchasing your app from the Play Store.

In addition, app developers may not provide users with direct links within their apps to web pages that contain alternative payment methods or use language that encourages users to purchase digital items outside of their apps. No (anti-steering clause).

In its ruling, the CCI ruled that Google violated competition laws by imposing unfair conditions on app developers by forcing the use of GPBS in paid apps and in-app purchases.

CCI has instructed Google to allow and not restrict app developers from using third-party billing/payment processing services for in-app or in-app purchases.

Additionally, Google is instructed not to discriminate in any way or take adverse action against such apps that use third-party billing/payment processing services.

CCI also found the anti-steering provisions of Google’s policy to be anti-competitive. Google was also instructed not to restrict in any way app developers from communicating with users and promoting their apps and services.

Published April 16, 2023

