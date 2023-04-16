To mark Israel’s 75th birthday, two dead singers are resurrected via AI





Two famous and deceased Israeli singers are coming together to co-produce a new song for Israel’s 75th Independence Day. The song “Here Forever” is a tribute to two famous Israeli singers, who died in 2000 and 1987, respectively, thanks to the technical magic of Israel-based music technology company Session 42. Performed by Ofrahaza and Zohar Arghoff.

With the help of fellow Israeli company Aiode, Session 42 used recent advances in artificial intelligence technology to “resurrect” the singer by creating a vocal replica performing the musical number. Session 42 trained AI singers by giving them recordings of Haza and Arghoff’s vocals so that they could not only reproduce their voices, but also adopt nuanced singing styles and characteristics. In addition to the potentially dystopian work of art, the song’s electric guitar was also created using artificial intelligence.

The song will be played on Kang’s radio station next week on his 75th birthday. “What would have happened today if Ofra Haza and Zohar Argov were in the studio recording together a new song written for them by the composer of today’s greatest hits? We are honored to live in a time when we can hear the answer to this question,” said Li-or Averbach, Vice President of Kan’s Radio Division.

“The song ‘Here Forever’ expresses the values ​​of the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation. On the one hand, it is a groundbreaking innovation, and on the other, it is a tribute to Israeli music and its great creators and performers,” he said. said.

This has great implications for Zohar Argov and Barbara Ann Quinlan. (Credit: Courtesy)

When it comes to respect, there are big questions surrounding the moral soundness of using the voices of dead artists to create something in their name.

Oudi Antebi, CEO and co-founder of Session 42, told the Jerusalem Post that an important first step in creating Here Forever was making sure they were as respectful as possible. I was.

“When we started thinking about this idea, it came from a creative point of view. What was it?” recalls Antebi. “We came up with the idea, ‘Is this ethical? [artists’] Our families decide for us. We went to the family and said, “Put yourself in your loved ones’ shoes and tell them if they would like to be involved in this project.” That’s the best we can do. ”

After some consideration, Haza and Argov’s families gave permission, and Antebi’s team began working on the next issue: legality. “The legal aspect is paramount,” Antebi said, explaining that the technology is so new that the legal infrastructure is not well developed to handle this kind of project. Musician rights holders were their primary means of action.

“There has been a lot of AI tinkering with songs and imitating voices, but no song has ever been released to radio with an AI-generated voice of a real person. The whole concept is new territory, and we approached it with great care.

Is the future of music unmanned?

Session 42 has many plans for leveraging AI and generative models in future projects, and Antebi says the use of AI will become even more prevalent in the mainstream music scene.

“In Israel alone, there are probably 200 to 300 songs sent to the radio every week. is,” he said.

If advances in AI will soon enable us to compose, produce and now even perform the world’s next hit in its entirety, will humans even have a role to play in the music industry decades from now?

“Yes,” Antebi answered confidently. “At the end of the day, there’s something about loving the artist behind the music. Songs may be computer-made, produced and sung, but at the end of the day, people don’t care what the artist is on stage.” During COVID, you could sit in front of the TV and watch a live performance, but people would go out and sit in the crowd and listen to music and personal music. It became very noticeable because I was missing out on the experience of interacting.”

“The concept that’s happening right now, where there’s a whole purely computerized band, has proven to be a great gimmick, but I think people want real bands and live performances and big concerts. “He said. “At least for the generation living today.”

