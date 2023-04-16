Prepare ChromeOS apps for launch on Google Play





ChromeOS supports Android Apps⁠ and Progressive Web Apps⁠, both of which Android and Chromebook users can find via Google Play. Publishing to Google Play makes your app available to billions of people, but it must be optimized for greater reach.

If your app is properly optimized for ChromeOS, you can take advantage of the features that make Chromebook apps stand out, such as large screen and keyboard support. Follow the ChromeOS optimization guidelines⁠ to ​​identify changes that may need to be made to your app to provide the best user experience.

in particular:

X86 architecture⁠: While many ChromeOS devices use the x86 architecture, most Android phones are powered by ARM chipsets. Apps using Android NDK code have additional publishing considerations. Large screens⁠: ChromeOS devices generally have larger screens than most Android devices and can support external monitors. Follow our design recommendations for a better user experience on large screens. Resizable windows⁠: ChromeOS allows users to resize and position windows on-the-fly, allowing apps to transition from portrait to landscape orientation based on position. Multiple input devices⁠: ChromeOS devices can use a touch interface, keyboard and mouse, or controllers, and switch between input methods⁠.

For the best user experience, don’t just support the unique features of ChromeOS, take advantage of them. After optimizing your app for ChromeOS devices, you can move on to testing and publishing.

Like Android apps, ChromeOS apps can run on a variety of platforms. Thorough testing is essential to releasing the best possible app or game. For more information on Google Play testing, please visit the resources below.

Linting⁠: Automatically checks your app’s code for potential ChromeOS issues. Internal Testing⁠: Testing brand new apps and features with a focus on initial stability and performance. Closed testing⁠: Test your app in a private community without affecting ratings and reviews. Open testing⁠: You can test publicly and with a larger group of users without affecting ratings or reviews.

Run beta tests on a variety of devices to get critical feedback before launch, select your audience, check your KPIs, and build public ratings during your soft launch.

Finally, release worldwide with confidence and less surprises.

Adjust your plans and build interest before you publish your game. Use the following Google Play checklist to prepare for your release.

Note: App pricing may change from paid to free after release. However, once an app is offered for free (including test tracks), it cannot be changed to paid. To charge for your app, create a new app with a new package name and set the price.

Please follow the schedule below to keep publication on track. When creating your schedule, allow enough time for your app to be reviewed.

Week 1 Task 1 Review best practices for publishing and releasing apps and games on Google Play⁠. 3 Check the Play Console Policy Center⁠ to make sure your app is compliant. 7 Finish building your app for ChromeOS and supported architectures. 8 Start testing your app in stages, including internal testing, closed testing, and open testing. 10 Submit your app for review via Managed Publishing⁠. The review usually takes about 7 business days. Do not resubmit your app during the review cycle as it will reset the cycle. 11 Check your submission to make sure it is approved. 12 Once your app is approved, it will be ready for publishing on launch day⁠.

Read more about Google Play’s policies and standards and learn more about the ChromeOS development and optimization process to increase your chances of a successful launch.

Follow Google’s Developer Program Policies⁠ to ​​meet Google Play’s policies and standards. The sooner work is done to meet these specifications, the smoother the development and publication process will be.

Policy coverage⁠: Details of the Google Plays policy coverage and enforcement process. This includes how Google Play Protect, malware protection and privacy alerts work to prevent malicious activity by apps. Privacy Policy⁠: All apps must post a privacy policy link on the Play Console and in the app itself. Your privacy policy must disclose how your app accesses, collects, uses, and shares user data. User Data⁠: Google Play requires developers to be transparent about how their apps handle user data, including accessing, collecting, using, processing, and sharing data from their apps. Target API level⁠: Your app must meet the target API level if you want it to run on an Android device. All apps must meet a target API level of 30 or higher (existing apps) or 31 or higher (new apps). App Promotion⁠: Apps that mislead users or the developer ecosystem, directly or indirectly engage in harmful promotional techniques, or profit from promotional techniques are in violation of our Developer Program Policies. Follow these guidelines to ensure your content is of high quality and provides the best experience for your users. Apps for Kids and Families⁠: Apps designed specifically for children must participate in the Designed for Families program and follow the requirements of the Google Play Families Policy. Select multiple age groups for your app’s target audience only if your app is designed and appropriate for users in those selected age groups. Payment Policy⁠: Developers offering in-app purchases for digital goods and services distributed on Google Play require the Google Play billing system and must use Billing Library version 4 or later⁠. For more information about Google Play’s payment policies, please visit our Policy Help Center page⁠. Play Console Policy Center⁠: The Play Console Policy Center contains all currently effective policies and policy archives. See Policy Expiration and Policy Status for more specific information.

Learn more about publishing on Google Play and developing for ChromeOS with these tutorials and resources.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeos.dev/en/publish/prepare-a-chromeos-app-for-launch-on-google-play The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related