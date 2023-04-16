AI App’s Ability To Resurrect Lost Loved Ones Fears That Technology Has Exceeded Illusion And Reality





HereAfter AI gives mourning families a space to talk to digital replicas of their deceased loved ones. Some say this is an eerily blurred line between fantasy and reality.

Interactive apps are the latest venture in the rapidly advancing technological space, allowing mourners to keep the voices and personalities of their deceased loved ones alive and chat with them using artificial intelligence.

Innovation may sound unique and comforting, but the moral implications of development can limit the significance of life to simple traits that seek to replace those who once lived. Some people say

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: New Product Acts as Physician’s Copilot

“It’s clear that the motivation driving these kinds of conversations is that we want to keep the people we’ve lost by our side,” Orthodox Catholic philosopher Joe Vukov said on Sunday’s Fox & He added that the problem lies in ignoring the biological reality that humans die and the moral assumption that humans are more complex than a limited number of duplicateable traits. rice field.

Artificial intelligence words are shown in this picture taken on March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Similarly, a video recently went viral of grieving mother Jang Ji-sung encountering a simulation of her 7-year-old daughter who died of cancer in 2016. Child, she still could not reach out and touch her hand.

As of Sunday morning, the video has over 30 million views on YouTube.

“One of the things that’s going on in the background here is this idea that what we are and who we are is just an abstract disembodied intelligence that could possibly be put into a computer. It’s an assumption.

“There are many views, including the traditional Christian view that we are not just an abstract intellect, but that our soul and body come together.”

Fox News anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy has expressed concern that the move to imprison individuality in virtual worlds could blur the lines between what is real and what is not. .

Researchers predict artificial intelligence could lead to nuclear-level catastrophe

Mother Jang Ji-sung meets a simulated version of her late daughter recreated by artificial intelligence. (Fox & Friends Weekend/Screengrab/MBClife)

“I think that’s what we’re preparing here,” he said. “We may be able to create something that looks like a human, acts like a human, looks and acts like our loved ones, but at the end of the day, it’s not real, it’s not real. That’s what sets us up…not only does it lead to deeper disappointments, but it also presents a false reality.”

Artificial intelligence cannot understand this

AI continues to raise concerns for other important factors such as the environment, healthcare, and even existentiality.

For example, Virginia Tech professor Walid Saad says that algorithms consume a lot of physical energy to work regularly. In an early segment of Sunday’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” he said AI data centers are using large amounts of water to cool processors, including the popular app ChatGPT.

“Any AI algorithm has significant computing resources that need to be used,” Saad said, noting that the energy and resources needed to sustain the computing power needed by AI bots are stored in data centers. Not only the water needed, but also the power grid.

He suggested recycling the water used to maintain the platform, but moving to a greener, resource-rich AI that uses less data centers to curb the problem.

Additionally, artificial intelligence is permeating the medical industry, raising questions about the safety and efficacy of its use.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News contributor Kurt Knutsson said on Sunday that conversations about the potential dangers of bots have sparked growing concerns that artificial intelligence could not only outpace doctors, but make them inadequate. Said it was swirling.

“Are we trying to make doctors complete idiots? Do you work for them, or are you a machine that thinks it can do the job?” he asked. “I don’t think we’re there yet in terms of knowing when this will happen, but trust me, it’s coming.”

Taylor Penley is a production assistant at Fox News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/ai-app-resurrect-lost-loved-ones-fears-technology-crossing-fantasy-reality-rubicon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related