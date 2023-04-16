Google Pixel 8 case leak hints new flagship design





In terms of design, there wasn’t much difference between Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 smartphones. A new case render of the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro from MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) suggests that this is the case for the 3rd generation run.

Both clear case designs show a large area molded to fit the handset’s signature camera bar.The main difference is the width of the respective lens cutouts.

The back of the Pixel 8’s case has a round hole that seems large enough for two lenses to peek through. The Pixel 7 had a 50MP, f/1.85 main lens backed up by a 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide sensor. Whether or not the specs change in any way, it doesn’t look like Google is planning to add his third camera to the mix.

MySmartPrice doesn’t share dimensions, but we’ve heard the regular Pixel 8 will actually be a bit smaller than its predecessor. It has been. Not a huge difference, but noticeable. Enough to make sure your existing Pixel 7 case doesn’t come up. close to fitting.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s case, on the other hand, has a wider rounded cutout to accommodate a third lens comfortably.The Pixel 7 Pro has a third 48MP, f/3.5, 5x telephoto. The lens was placed in a circular cutout away from the other two, but early renders suggest it’s contained in a wider pill array this time.

Google I/O 2023 on May 10th will likely see a teaser for the Pixel 8 series. (Image credit: Google)

Another interesting thing to note about this case is the notch on the right side of the tablet. That’s larger than the size needed for the flash that was in that position on the Pixel 7 Pro, suggesting that rumors of an additional mystery sensor are also spot on. Whether or not they are completely different is still unknown.

It’s no surprise Google would want to keep the same camera bar that became the calling card for Pixel phones. It’s not for everyone, but it’s certainly distinctive. In a similarly black rectangular world, a familiar visor highlights his recent Pixel.

The real test, of course, is how the Pixel 8 performs, and last month we got an early look at a chip that could power the phone. It packs a Cortex-X3, four Cortex-A715 cores at 2.65 GHz, four more Cortex-A1510s at 2.1 GHz and an Xclipse 930 GPU at 1.4 GHz.

These specs, like previous generations, may lag a bit behind their Qualcomm Snapdragon and Apple A-series rivals, but they could definitely be a step forward for the series as a whole.

The Pixel 8 series isn’t expected until the fall, but could come as early as next month.Google I/O 2023 starts May 10th. The developer conference gave us early glimpses of upcoming hardware, including his Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch last year.

