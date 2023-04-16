That song’s classic game Heardle dropped from Spotify a year later





The Spotify app on the iPad was photographed in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. Heardle, the song title game inspired by Wardle’s craze, was dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music-streaming giant acquired the company. After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle,” he said in a statement on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Heardle, the song title game inspired by the Wardle craze, was dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music-streaming giant acquired the company.

Spotify said in a statement on Saturday, “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle. A similar announcement was posted on Heardle’s homepage.

With the proliferation of games using the format of Wordle, which was acquired by the New York Times in January 2022, Heardle, which first appeared in February 2022, plays split-second moments of songs and tells users how fast they can guess. to challenge Saturday’s mystery song was (spoiler alert) his 1998 Offspring “Why Don’t You Get a Job.”

After Spotify acquired Heardle in July, users could not only publish songs, but also play them on the app. This kind of music discovery, or rediscovery, was Spotify’s intention to buy the game from its creator, according to the blog post announcing the acquisition.

However, a statement at the end of the game says Spotify plans to “focus on other features for music discovery.”

The company hasn’t provided any further details on why it’s exiting the game.

Variety identified the man as a “London-based web and app designer” in a May 2020 interview, but declined to identify him further.

