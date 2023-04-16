Chief Executive Award Finalist Sunny Singh: “Aeyon believes the future of innovation lies in automation”





Sunny Shin, Ayon

The finalists for the WashingtonExecs Chief Officer Award will be announced on March 17th, and we’ll be featuring some of them until the live event on May 10th.

Next up are private company CEO finalists. Sunny Singh, President and CEO of Aeyon in the $100 million to $500 million annual revenue category. Here he talks about recent major achievements, proud organizational moments, and more.

What are your key achievements in 2022/2023?

Aeyon has been very successful over the past few years. We are particularly proud of our acquisition of Manufacturing Technical Solutions last February. This acquisition adds advanced engineering expertise and deep knowledge of his NASA Space Center to our portfolio, expanding his Aeyon’s capabilities in the growing space sector.

The integration of MTS was essential for Aeyon to secure a NASA Financial Support contract as part of a joint venture in partnership with financial management firm MDW LLC. Leveraging MDW’s strengths in planning, programming, budgeting and execution processes, as well as experience in the space division of MTS/Aeyons, the joint venture MM Technologies will close his $516.9 million in December 2022. Earned his NASA Financial Support Services contract on a performance basis.

What are you most proud of being part of your current organization?

Aeyon combines four smaller companies with complementary capabilities, customers and cultures – Artlin Consulting, Sehlke Consulting, MTS and Marick Group – into a fully integrated and cohesive growth platform, Aeyon. formed. I am proud of our people and our ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with the merger of four companies. As an integrated team, the company has grown from 70 employees and $20 million in annual revenue to 720 employees and over $200 million, becoming a mid-market leader in intelligent automation and 60 new government contracts in the past year. got the deal.

What are the main areas of focus going forward and why are they so important to the future of the nation?

Aeyon believes the future of innovation lies in automation. Our mission is to help our clients automate mundane and arduous tasks, freeing up valuable subject matter experts to focus on deep, mission-critical work. When skilled employees can spend more time on high-value challenges, agencies can do more for the people they serve, and Aeyon is leading the way in government automation. We will continue to focus on advancing our technical achievements to

As an industry leader, what rules do you think we should break more?

Don’t be afraid to take on big challenges and take risks that, if properly managed, can create transformational opportunities and drive rapid growth. It is no secret that in today’s world there is a great impetus for large-scale technological progress. But in government contracting, many leaders are risk-averse, limiting opportunities to make big strides into new areas of innovation. At Aeyon, we take a different approach to this hesitation. We respond to where our customers are today, prioritizing identifying the greatest return on investment in the first implementation so that agents can become familiar with these systems, build trust, and have a strong transformational path. help open the

