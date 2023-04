Aggressive cyber company QuaDream shuts down after spyware accusations

Calcalist has learned that Israeli attack cyber firm QuaDream is shutting down. We are planning to stop working in the near future.

The company could not be reached for comment.

A new study released last week by Microsoft and internet watchdog Citizen Lab found that the Israeli company’s hacking tools were used against journalists, opposition forces and advocacy groups in at least 10 countries, including those in North America and Europe. was reported to have been .

Sources say the company has been in trouble for months, with research being the last nail in the coffin. It is believed that there are only two employees left. At the same time, the board is trying to sell the company’s intellectual property.

In its report, Citizen Lab said it was able to identify a small number of civil society victims whose iPhones were hacked using surveillance software developed by Quadream. U.S. government against allegations of abuse.

In a report released at the same time, Microsoft said it was “very confident” that spyware was “strongly associated with QuaDream.”

In a statement, Microsoft Associate General Counsel Amy Hogan Barney said mercenary hacking groups like QuaDream “thrived behind the scenes” and their public exclusion was “essential to deter this activity.” said it is.

Israeli attorney Vibeke Dank, whose email was listed on QuaDream’s corporate registration form, did not return a message for comment. Several attempts by Reuters to reach out to QuaDream over the past year, including a visit to the company’s offices outside Tel Aviv, have been unsuccessful.

In 2022, Reuters reported that QuaDream had developed a no-interaction hacking tool similar to a program previously deployed by NSO. Such hacking tools, known as “zero-click”, can remotely compromise a device without the owner opening a malicious link or downloading a tainted attachment, thus allowing cybercriminals, Especially appreciated by spies, law enforcement agencies.

NSO did not immediately return a message for comment.

Neither Citizen Labs nor Microsoft have identified targets for QuaDream’s software, but the claim could still hurt the company.

The report follows US President Joe Biden’s announced crackdown on the international spyware industry. Last month, the White House issued an executive order aimed at curbing the purchase of surveillance software by US agencies if the program is also used by oppressive foreign governments.

The White House did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Unlike NSO, which regularly briefed journalists amid abuse allegations, QuaDream has a low profile. Reuters previously reported.

Reuters contributed to this report

