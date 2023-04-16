How to configure and use Google Home or Nest speaker groups





Speaker groups let you control multiple Google Home devices as one

Group all your Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers for easy control. These groups sync audio across devices so you can join the music from any device while it’s playing. Learn how to set up and use Google Home speaker groups from the Google Home app. But if you’re just getting started with Google’s line of smart home devices, our detailed Google Home walkthrough should prepare you.

Compatible devices include Google Home, Google Nest Mini, Google Home Max, Google Nest Audio and Google Nest displays, Google Nest Wifi points, and all Chromecast devices except 1st generation.

Google Home or Nest speaker group settings

Follow this guide to set up your smart speaker with the Google Home app. After setting up your speaker, double check that your device with the Google Home app is connected to the same Wi-Fi network or linked to the same Google Account as your speaker.

Open the Google Home app. Tap the plus button in the upper left corner.[スピーカー グループを作成]Tap. Select the speakers you want to group,[次へ]Tap. Enter the name of the group and[保存]Tap. Scroll down to see the new speaker groups on your Google Home device screen. Add or remove speakers from your Google Home speaker group

If you add or remove new speakers, you’ll need to update your speaker group in the Google Home app. This is not the most stable app, so make sure your speaker group works correctly after adding or removing speakers.

Open the Google Home app. Tap the speaker group you want to change.[デバイスの選択]Tap. Select the device to add or remove.[保存]Tap.

Activate the speaker group by saying the group name to your home’s Google Home device (for example, “Ok Google, play Christmas music on my Chromecast device”).

Many apps display speaker groups as device outputs. For example, Spotify shows Google Home groups in the same place as other devices.

How to control Google Home speaker group volume

It is not possible to adjust the volume of the entire group at once. You’ll need to tweak the volume of each smart speaker individually. To change the speaker group volume:

in the Google Home app while media is playing.[メディア]Tap the button. Adjust the sliders for each speaker.

You can also control the volume using voice commands or the volume buttons on each device. However, to change the volume this way, you have to physically go to each device. The Google Home app is the easiest way to change the volume of all Google Home speakers.

All other media controls, such as pausing and skipping tracks, affect the speakers at the same time. Only the volume controls need to be adjusted individually.

Integrate a Google Home smart speaker

Smart home devices are much more than speakers, but compatibility issues can be a problem. However, the Matter smart home standard ensures that smart home devices work together seamlessly.

