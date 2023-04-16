The AI ​​TikTok Moment: How Washington Is Facing Two Tech Problems Simultaneously





The artificial intelligence revolution has been ushered in by OpenAI’s powerful ChatGPT. ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot that brings two-sided possibilities. On the one hand, we have breathtaking technological advances, especially in the medical field, and on the other hand, there is a slightly greater chance that AI will run amok and write the final chapter of humanity.

Technophobia isn’t the only one worried about nightmarish scenarios. Even OpenAI’s enigmatic co-founder/CEO/AI advocate/literally doomsday prepper Sam Altman is nervous about his company’s creations.

It’s not very reassuring. In the early days of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg realized that his nascent network could subvert human communication, spread misinformation, and more or less ruin Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. It’s as if they’ve publicly acknowledged it.

So Altman, like many Silicon Valley CEOs before him, is actually begging Congress to regulate his company (and unlike most of his big tech peers, he’s sincere). ). But even if he gets his wish, Washington is left in a half-destroyed state trying to figure out the rules and regulations for a complex tech enterprise he doesn’t fully understand.

Sound familiar?

In fact, members of the U.S. Capitol are grappling with not one but two thorny questions about regulating the tech industry. Congress is also in geopolitical and cultural turmoil over TikTok, a hugely popular short-form video app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The two issues aren’t inherently related, but observing how Washington tackled one may give clues to how it tackles the other. . And, above all, a common throughline between the two shows where politicians really worry: China combines potential access to TikTok user data with rapid advances in AI to bubble the Capitol However, it is not completely without reason.

state of play

The scale of ChatGPT adoption is unprecedented. In January, a UBS analyst estimated that the chatbot had 100 monthly active users and 13 million daily active users. That was just two months after the chatbot’s general availability, with a GPT-4 firmware update turning conversational partners into standardized test ace prodigies. It’s the fastest growing consumer application of all time. The insanely addictive TikTok has crossed the 100 million threshold in about nine months. It took Instagram about two and a half years to reach that mark.

A UBS analyst said, “In the 20 years following the internet space, it’s hard to recall the rapid expansion of consumer internet apps.

In other words, your colleagues are much more likely to have AI assistance with their emails, presentations, and notes than you think (The Daily Upside is always written by real humans). I guarantee you’ll be ripped off… but feel free to blame the bad bot for typos).

Right to be overwhelmed: You may be thinking: How far behind are sclerosis lawmakers in Washington in formulating a response to this earth-axis-altering technology?

It’s not as late as you think, but you might consider this to be good news. The Biden administration last October commissioned what it called a “blueprint for an AI rights bill” to the Office of Science and Technology Policy before ChatGPT pushed his AI into the mainstream.

This 73-page document is not enforceable by law, but provides guidelines for AI developers to follow and for legislators to consider. It also includes insight into what, if any, protections against AI may soon be incorporated into federal law.

This manifesto is based on five key principles. Users should not face discrimination by AI or algorithms. AI should not follow invasive data practices and users should have agency over how their data is used. Users should be informed and instructed on how to reach certain outcomes when interacting with AI systems. Humans should also be able to opt out of interacting with AI if they choose. Alondra Nelson, deputy director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said at a press conference, “Far more than a set of principles, this empowers the American public to expect and demand better from technology. It’s a blueprint for Following the release of documentation.

In a way, this document can be considered a mulligan. Washington has failed to show up in his media innovation cycle socially over the past decade. The company we admire has created a surveillance capitalist infrastructure premised on sucking up and sharing his data with as many individual users as possible without too much scrutiny. After all, algorithmic discrimination is a problem that has long plagued internet platforms like LinkedIn.

Human users, on the other hand, have less say in when and how their data is collected or used to produce specific results in a curated social media feed experience. It is not

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew completed an American-style tech CEO rite of passage last month when ChatGPT’s dominance made headlines in (presumably written by humans) newspapers. A line of insightful and completely insane questions.

(Photo credit: World Economic Forum/Flickr)

“Does TikTok access your home Wi-Fi network?” asked a bewildered North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson. Reminds me.Do users pay for your service?” Young Zack replied, “Senator, we are advertising.”

Still, national security officials have long worried that TikTok’s industry-standard user data collection could potentially share sensitive U.S. data with Chinese Communist Party officials.

The response to such concerns was the rare bipartisan legislation introduced into the Senate with public support from the White House. I’d say it’s a stupid solution.

Restrictions: Called the “ban on TikTok” in digital colloquial language, the bipartisan RESTRICT Act introduced last month does not explicitly name TikTok. Instead, the bill assesses the national security risks and then the potential impact of six “foreign enemies”: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Russia on information and communications technology companies. It broadly grants executive branch powers to block “transactions” and “holdings.” , and of course China. So if the White House suspects Beijing of misusing US user data, TikTok could be toast.

Critics, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a leading nonprofit advocating for digital privacy and free speech, have vaguely suggested further disrupting the global Internet ecosystem without actually addressing the underlying problems of technology oversight. It is the law of the word.

The law imposes hefty fines, including 25 years in prison, for attempting to “circumvent” the TikTok ban by accessing the app through a VPN (to “show” the internet that you are outside the United States). may lead to criminal penalties. , or enter the United States from another country with the app downloaded to your device. “Overall, the law empowers executive agencies to make decisions about what technology can be brought into the United States, with very limited oversight by the public or their representatives over the application of the law. Yes,” the organization wrote in a review of the law earlier this month.

The EFF proposes that governments instead enact comprehensive consumer data privacy reforms to reduce the potential for misuse of personal data at its source. Though I’m guessing that even TikTok’s biggest US competitors cough, cough, Google and Meta aren’t all that keen on that happening.

Staying in Shanghai: The same US-China tech tensions that crippled TikTok and sparked a war for semiconductor supremacy may be fueling a global AI arms race.

“If the democratic side is not in control, [developing AI] As technology advances and authoritarians come forward, democracy and human rights as a whole are at risk,” said former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council and current executive of Stanford University’s Global Digital Policy Incubator. Director Eileen Donahoe told NBCNews recently.

Its parallels with Cold War-era logic have not been lost among critics. New York Times columnist Ezra Klein recently outlined his concerns about such thinking. Acceleration justification. ”

In any case, China slowed down on its own this week, putting the brakes on AI development by announcing a flurry of newly proposed rules for AI development.

AI developed in China will be limited in terms of the content it can generate (after all, China loves censorship), according to draft rules seen by The Wall Street Journal. This is in addition to the rules imposed last year, asking for consent to depict real humans through “deep fake” photos or videos, or highly realistic AI re-creations of humans. The draft rules also stipulate that AI can only be trained on small amounts of data. This is in contrast to ChatGPT, for example, which is trained on a myriad of public data.

China isn’t the only country cracking down. However, in Italy, data protection regulators have already restricted access to chatbots until specific protection is proven.

What about here? Meanwhile, things are heating up quickly in the United States. This week, the Biden administration began considering what checks could be put in place to regulate AI development. Reported.

Clear and transparent ethical boundaries. Identification of who trained the AI ​​system and who is its target user base. Publication of AI data sources. A description of how the AI ​​arrives at the response.

The last point in particular is easier said than done, and how a super-powerful algorithmic system reaches its conclusions is beyond the comprehension of almost any human being: the equivalent of billions of arithmetic operations. WIRED columnist and author Megan Ogiblin writes to her. bookGod, Human, Animal, Machine: Technology, Metaphor, and the Search for Meaning.

Still, the movement toward regulation continues. Also this week, the AI ​​Now Institute, a leading research center for the social impact and impact of AI, released a comprehensive guide to regulating the industry.

“A handful of private actors have gained power and resources comparable to nation states while developing and disseminating artificial intelligence as a critical social infrastructure,” the report notes (its author Ambassador Kak and Sarah Myers-West are both former advisers to FTC Chairman Lina )Khan…you might have guessed). One of the top suggestions is to model AI risk assessment in the FDA’s pathway to drug development. This puts the onus on technology companies to prove that their AI systems can be safely released to the public before doing so. And, like Italy, it essentially ties AI policy to data policy.

Yet, as the EFF pointed out, the United States lacks the comprehensive data privacy protections that are standard in many other parts of the world. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation is the gold standard.

Moreover, if the threat of artificial intelligence is as dire as some of the technology’s biggest proponents say, the solution will likely need to happen through global cooperation, like slowing nuclear proliferation and fighting climate change. There is. Unfortunately, judging by the reaction to TikTok, the world’s biggest power player is heading towards disrupting the digital ecosystem rather than consolidating it.

