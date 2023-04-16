Google scrambles for new search engine as AI creeps in: report





Dr. Robert Marks discusses a Stanford survey in which 36% of researchers fear artificial intelligence could wreak a “nuclear-level catastrophe” on “Kennedy.”

Google is reportedly in a rush to update its search engine and create an entirely new one in the face of threats from competitors using artificial intelligence on their platform.

According to the New York Times, when Samsung learned last month that it was considering whether to switch to Microsoft’s Bing, replacing Google as the default option for devices, employees at the company were taken aback and “panic” spread. It is reported.

Bing has long been a search engine competitor to Google, but has often been put on the back burner as users flocked to the well-known Google platform. According to the outlet, Bing is now becoming more of a challenge to Google after adding artificial intelligence.

According to The New York Times, Google is working on plans to build an entirely new search engine while incorporating AI capabilities into its existing search engine.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters / Brandon Wade / File / Reuters Photos)

This new search engine belongs to a project called “Magi” which is being created by a number of employees, including engineers and executives. According to the outlet, the search engine is intended to be more personalized than current engines as the platform tries to anticipate user requests.

Google spokeswoman Lara Levin told Fox News Digital on Sunday: .

“We have done this in a responsible and helpful way to maintain the high standards we set for providing quality information. Every brainstorming deck or product idea leads to a launch. Not really, but as I said before, we’re excited to bring a new AI-powered feature to ‘search’ and we’ll share more details soon,” Levin said. continued.

Google is gearing up for artificial intelligence wits with Bard, a conversational service that aims to counter the popularity of the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT tool. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu / Files / AP Newsroom)

With the release of ChatGPT late last year by renowned AI lab OpenAI, the tech community has entered the race to create the most powerful AI technology. Google was no exception, according to The Times. OpenAI is working with Microsoft, and about two weeks after the release of ChatGPT, Google reportedly assembled a task force within its search division to build his AI product, The New York Times reportedly said. I’m quoting two of his people who know more.

Google has been working on its AI capabilities since last year, releasing its own chatbot called “Bard” to a limited audience in March, but it never received as wide a recognition as ChatGPT. OpenAI’s chatbot broke records as the fastest growing user base in January, when he hit 100 million monthly active users.

The debate over AI technology took a turn for the worse internationally in March when thousands of tech experts, leaders and others signed an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on creating powerful AI systems. attracted a lot of attention. Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak have warned that “human competitive intelligence could pose serious risks to society and humanity.” was one of the prominent signatories.

Elon Musk (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images/File/Getty Images)

Musk has since launched a new AI company called X.AI, according to a Nevada business report.

The company is said to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

