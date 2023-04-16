Microsoft’s bid to buy gaming giant faces three antitrust threats





Xbox owner Microsoft is looking to create the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year.

Depending on which side you’re on, tech giant Microsoft is either a hero fighting to bring the most popular video games to more people, or it’s on the verge of ending the competition in this space. It is a villain who is

Xbox owner urges EU, UK and US regulators to back $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard, owner of hit games ‘Candy Crush’ and ‘Call Of Duty’ embarked on a campaign to persuade all.

Efforts to create the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue began last year, but the company now has three major concerns that could stifle competition if it dominates such a market-leading game. Concerns from all regulators must be addressed.

Sony, which makes the best-selling PlayStation console, said the deal would give Microsoft the power to restrict rivals’ access to its popular franchise. claim.

And the most difficult body to convince is the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which released preliminary findings in February that acquisitions could harm competition and consumer choice. There is a possibility.

The UK market is smaller than the US and EU markets, but if the CMA blocks its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft will likely have to pull out.

Ann Witt, professor of antitrust law at France’s EDHEC business school, told AFP that banning all of its products from UK users would mean losing a huge market, and Microsoft would have to comply. said.

“I can’t imagine Microsoft going out of the UK entirely. It’s not just video games, it’s Windows,” said Witt, referring to Microsoft’s world-dominant PC operating system.

Witt noted that UK regulators recently ordered Facebook owner Meta to sell animated graphics startup Giphy, a deal that they judged would hurt competition.

“The CMA is the first competitive body to ban large-scale technology acquisitions,” Witt told AFP.

“deficit”

It will be the first time since Brexit that UK regulators have disagreed with the EU on such a major case, if the CMA took a tougher line on the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal than the EU did.

But the well-funded Microsoft could appeal to the Court of Competition Appeals, and experts say it has a good chance of winning.

And Microsoft got reprieve last month when the CMA narrowed its investigation to cloud gaming, agreeing with Microsoft that if the company made Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox consoles, it would “make significant losses.” It looked like

The CMA will make a decision by April 26th, while the EU will make a decision by May 22nd.

“The UK, the EU, and even the FTC could say it’s anti-competitive,” said Eleanor Fox, a professor at the New York University School of Law.

“And depending on whether you stop everything or let Microsoft make certain promises, there can be disagreements about what the right remedy is.”

Battle of the FTC

The case marks a new regulatory take on big tech companies, with Witt saying that UK regulators appear to be taking a leading role among their peers.

The European Commission is expected to have a lower hurdle than the UK.

During a visit to Brussels, Microsoft executive Brad Smith appeared convinced that the EU would rubber stamp the acquisition after the company showed evidence of a deal with a cloud gaming service provider.

Microsoft claims this will give 150 million people access to games like Call of Duty.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has to face challenges from the FTC in its US home market. The FTC filed a lawsuit to block the takeover, claiming the company previously acquired smaller game companies to monopolize the games.

But Witt said the chances of the FTC being able to persuade a U.S. court to drop the deal were “very unlikely.”

2023 AFP

Quote: Microsoft’s bid to acquire gaming giant faces three antitrust threats (April 16, 2023) April 16, 2023 https://techxplore.com/news/2023 Taken from -04-microsoft-buy-games-giant-triple.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2023-04-microsoft-buy-games-giant-triple.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related